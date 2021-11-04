Lehigh High School RB Richard Young, Defining Dedication

Fort Myers, Fla. - Traveling across the South to scout high school talent, every now and again there’s a player that goes against the trend. A player that not only makes plays, but helps to allow other players with far less talent to increase their value to the team.

Meet running back Richard Young. He’s 6’0”, 204 pounds, and built like he came off a computer screen after being designed by the US Army to go to war. This downhill running back does indeed play at a high level. What has continued to be unique about Young, however, is how he practices and how he keeps all of his teammates upbeat and engaged. It’s pretty cool to see.

Richard Young, Running Back, Fort Myers (Fla.) Lehigh Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Before he heads off to a big-time college football program, it's important to point out what an example he is as a young player, and how he impacts all those around him, even if indirectly intending to do so.

Lehigh will host Fort Myers Dunbar on Friday night. That’s going to be another opportunity to scout Young and his teammates, and look for a full report on Saturday about the entirety of the game, including photos and videos.

For now, here's today's edition of The Daily Knight, discussing what it’s like for a player or coach to lift up the entire team.

