How Scott Frost Could Reshape UCF’s Running Game in 2025
In 2024, the UCF Knights were massively run-heavy with star running back R.J. Harvey and quarterback K.J. Jefferson. Between them, they were responsible for 1,770 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. Now that both of them went into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Knights have to find the replacements in their rushing attack.
With Harvey getting drafted, the expected starter in Scott Frost’s new offense is Myles Montgomery. The running back was also given the honor of being one of the few players to represent UCF at Big 12 Media Days. With that type of respect, it is likely that he is going to be the starter when the season rolls around. In 2024, Montgomery tallied 293 yards off 51 carries and three touchdowns. The Knights could see a massive growth in his game with more carries in 2025.
When he is off the field, Frost has several options he could go with. Redshirt transfer senior Jaden Nixon is the back likely to be the direct backup to Montgomery. Nixon started his career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Western Michigan. Nixon transferred one more time and ended up with the Knights. In his collegiate career, Nixon has played in 40 games, gaining 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns through four seasons.
The Knights also have a pair of promising freshmen in Taevion Swint and Stacy Gage who could factor into Frost’s decision during fall camp. It is something to keep an eye on as training camp progresses towards the first game.
