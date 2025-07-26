UCF's Scott Frost Has Entire Preseason To Decide Ongoing WR Battle
The UCF Knights have started their fall camp this week. Something that has been the focus of the camp so far is the three-way quarterback battle. However, another position that is going to be interesting to follow as the camp continues to ramp up is at wide receivers position. The Knights desperately need to get their passing game going and it is part of the reason why coach Scott Frost was hired back. The Knights’ offense was explosive during his two-year tenure in 2016 through 2017.
One of the favorites so far is redshirt junior wide receiver D.J. Black. After redshirting at South Carolina, he transferred to Limestone. There, he played ihe racked up 1,164 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons. With his blinding speed, Black is able to beat defenders off the ball. With two more years of eligibility, Frost could turn him into a dangerous weapon for the Knights.
Another pass catcher that could see a lot of playing time in 2025 is redshirt senior Chris Domercant. He spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Stonehill before transferring to Chattanooga in 2024. He now finds himself in Orlando with the UCF Knights as the other potential starting wide receiver opposite Black. In his career so far, he has played in 36 games, tallying 121 receptions for 2,160 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The slot receiver is a bit harder to predict. Freshmen Carl Jenkins Jr. and Waden Charles have both impressed in the spring and could both earn playing time. If they continue to impress this fall, don’t be surprised if Frost turns to them over some more experienced targets.
