Scott Frost Provides Another Update On UCF's Quarterback Competition
UCF coach Scott Frost may not name the Knights' starting quarterback, at least a long-term one, before their season-opener.
Following Monday's practice, Frost said the quarterback battle between Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson, returner Jacurri Brown and Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher remains "ongoing," and that the staff was "not ready yet" to make a decision.
"It has changed in my mind, and sometimes it's changed multiple times in a practice, where you feel good about how somebody's playing and then there's a mistake or a bad play, and somebody else makes a good play," Frost said.
Even the prospect of using all three quarterbacks is "probably TBD at this point," Frost said. Although it is unlikely.
"I think playing three equally in a game, I don't think you'll get any kind of rhythm with that," Frost said.
Frost even said playing two quarterbacks would be "hard." So, the Knights "got to pick one" for their season opener against Jacksonville State. This raises the prospect of an extended quarterback competition that goes for a few weeks into the regular season.
That being said, with the way UCF's non-conference schedule is constructed, Frost said it gives the Knights the breathing room they will need to take stock of things.
"We'll have a longer prep for Game Two, and then a bye week before Game Three, so we'll have a little time to catch up, but I'm not even sure that we decide it completely before Game One," Frost said. "We're just going to make the best decision we can and ride with it."
However, even if the Knights' starting quarterback decision is limited only to who will be taking snaps against Jacksonville State, it may very well stay an internal one based on what Frost said Monday. This would leave the Gamecocks and UCF fans alike in the dark until either an official depth chart is released in the days leading up to kickoff or even game day itself, once the offense takes the field for the first time on Aug. 28.
"I'm not sure I'll say before game day, but I think I'll know before game day," Frost said. "I wouldn't spring that on somebody right before a game. I think they got to get their mind right for whatever that role is, and embrace their role. So hopefully we have an idea here this coming week."
Catch up on more UCF News below:
UCF Knights Running Back Out Indefinitely With Injury
Three Biggest Questions The UCF Offense Must Answer Before Season Opener