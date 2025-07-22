Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 18
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 18: The Stall and Stop (2010 C-USA Championship Game)
The UCF Knights already proved they could win a conference title in 2007, so could they do it again in 2010?
Similar to the last entry in the list, defense was the order of the day, with both teams combining for nine sacks and 14 tackles for losses with UCF holding the Mustangs to just one score. Future NFLers Kemal Ishmael and Josh Robinson combined for 15 tackles and three pass breakups. Robinson also pulled in an interception in the UCF red zone to keep the Mustangs from answering after the Knights went up 17-0 late in the third.
UCF leaned on the rushing attack, with Latavius Murray leading the way there, getting the ball 20 times for 94 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown run. Kicker Nick Cattoi connected on a 29-yard field goal as the clock ran out on the first to put the Knights up 10. Murray also caught a short touchdown pass from quarterback Jeff Godfrey, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 167 yards on the game.
Godfrey spread the ball around fairly evenly, with future NFL receiver Kamar Aiken leading the way with 52 yards on four receptions.
The Mustangs tried on two more drives to get a second score, but future NFL receivers Cole Beasley and Aldrick Robinson could not help them deliver. Defensive back Reggie Weams got a quick interception, preventing back-to-back SMU scores that would have gotten it within striking distance, securing UCF's second C-USA title in six years in the conference.
Catch up on the rest of the list below:
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 25
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 24
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 23
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 22
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 21
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 20
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 19