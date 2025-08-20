Scott Frost Sounds Off On Expanded College Football Playoff Discussions
It's a different College Football world from the one UCF coach Scott Frost left in 2022, even more so since he left UCF after the 2017 season.
However, more change might be on the horizon, with the Big Ten toying around with another expanded College Football Playoff model that features 24 or 28 teams and eliminating conference championship games. First reported byYahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, one such model under discussion is the “7-7-5-5-2-2” model, which is still in very early development and has not been introduced to the full CFP group, though Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did hold a call about the idea.
The model would feature seven automatic qualifiers, each from the SEC and Big Ten, five qualifiers each from the Big 12 and ACC, two of the best Group of Six programs and two at-large selections, totaling 28 teams. This would make the College Football Playoff larger than the FCS Playoffs, which expanded to 24 teams back in 2013.
"I would say that these guys are still students, and we're getting farther and farther away from the model where they were amateur student athletes, but I find it hard to believe you can have a longer playoff with a conference championship game and the length of the season that we have," Frost said following Monday's practice. "So I hope they at least consider the stress they're putting on us, the coaches, but players and assistant coaches as well, and the amount of time that that would take. Obviously, I love it when things are decided on the field, and I don't have the right answer, so somebody smart is going to have to figure that out."
The Knights set out to try to make this season's College Football Playoff in the second year of its 12-team format, starting on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
McKenzie Milton Named One Of College Football's Rising Coaching Stars
UCF Knights quarterback coach McKenzie Milton was named alongside other rising young college football coaches and staffers on 247Sports' 30 under 30list on Monday.
Milton, who turns 28th in October, is entering the third season of his coaching career, though it's the first with his alma mater. He spent his first two seasons under one of his former head coaches from his playing days at UCF, Josh Heupel, at Tennessee as an offensive analyst, working with quarterbacks like Nico Iamaleava as the Volunteers made a run to the College Football Playoff last season.
"Honestly, I don't feel like I've done much yet," Milton said to CBS Sports. "I kind of inherited a great program at Tennessee and I feel blessed to be here with Coach Frost and offensive coordinator Steve Cooper. I'm just trying to be a sponge with all the great coaches we have here at UCF right now."
Milton's UCF return seemed inevitable when Frost alluded to him in his first official words back in Orlando. A short time later, just over four years after he left in December 2020 to play his final season of eligibility at Florida State, he was Frost's first officially announced hire to his new staff.
"I've gotta thank Coach Heupel from the bottom of my heart because if he didn't give me that opportunity up at Tennessee, I wouldn't have had the opportunity to come back to UCF so quickly," Milton said to CBS Sports. "It just speaks volumes, you know, you've got to earn respect by the way you carry yourself every day."
Of course, UCF and the college football world at large are in a different place than they were when both Frost and Milton left Orlando in 2017 and 2020, respectively, but some things have stayed the same.
"I still see the same guy in terms of consistency, passion, grit, competitive makeup," Milton said to CBS Sports about Frost. "I feel like the main growth I've seen is being a father of three now and just being more seasoned with lessons he's learned over the years. He's carrying it into this new journey here at UCF."
As for Milton, his coaching journey is still very much in its beginning stages. While he has quite the test right now in helping sort out a three-man quarterback competition, his progress thus far has already caught the college football world's attention.
"Milton's impressed those in the industry with his scheme knowledge and ability to relate to players, " 247Sports and CBS Sports' Chris Hummer wrote. "He's someone one source described as a future potential head coach."
