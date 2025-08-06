Super Bowl Champion Harshly Criticizes Scott Frost Era At Nebraska
UCF coach Scott Frost just wants to move on from his disappointing tenure at Nebraska. That hasn't kept folks from discussing it. Former Cornhuskers center Cam Jurgens, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, didn't hold back when recently talking about Frost years.
Jurgens spoke about it during an appearance on Pardon My Take.
“I think everybody thought it was going to work,” Jurgens said. “I feel like every game we just found ways to lose games. We had good players, and we played really well, but then it’s just like we just found ways to lose it, and we were really good at that. You know, I never made a bowl game in college, and then I get to the league, three years in, Super Bowls … It was like, seven or eight losses within like (three points at Nebraska the one year).”
Frost was 16-31 from 2018-22 at Nebraska. It came after building UCF into a contender during his first stint.
KNIGHTS BASKETBALL IN THE RUNNING FOR TOP GUARD
The UCF Knights men's basketball team is among the Top 10 for a guard hailing from coach Johnny Dawkins' old stomping grounds, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Anthony "Ant" Brown Jr., a 6-foot-1-inch point guard from the Washington D.C. metro area, or DMV, narrowed down his destination possibilities to 10 schools on Friday. Vying for his commitment alongside the Knights are Maryland, Mississippi State, Villanova, Tennessee, Memphis, Texas Tech, VCU, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt. He is slated to visit UCF on Sep. 13, the first of his seven scheduled visits as of Tuesday.
247Sports rates him as a four-star and the No. 14 point guard of the class of 2026. Its Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, said he is "a scoring threat at all three levels who has deep shooting range when his feet are under him, can make pull-ups, and tough lay-ups at the rim with both hands." He also described Brown as physical and competitive defensively.
Brown's attention from power basketball programs comes off the heels of a "breakout" campaign in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this season, Finkelstein said. In 15 games and over 400 minutes on the court, Brown averaged 18.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He went 55/66 from the charity stripe, shot 29 percent from the three and shot 40.7 percent overall.
