Three UCF Offensive Lineman To Watch This Season
While many eyes are on the UCF Knights' quarterback battle, another one is brewing just in front of him.
The Knights brought in eight offensive linemen from the transfer portal and, on top of a few returning guys, offensive line coach Shawn Clark said to the Sons of UCF on coaches media day that he has been very impressed and that there are nine or 10 players that can "play winning football."
"Every single day, we'll grade it, give them some feedback and make adjustments when
needed," Clark said.
Here are three such offensive linemen who are worth keeping an eye on this season:
1. Paul Rubelt
Entering his fifth year with UCF, Paul Rubelt is now under his third different coaching staff.
"It's a different coaching style, and I appreciate that because not everyone's the same, but, you know, just like in life, one boss is like that and the other boss is a different way," Rubelt said at UCF's Player Media Day.. "It's good to have that different coaching style because you gain experience from that, and I appreciate that."
Rubelt started all 12 games for the Knights last season at right tackle, earning a 78.7 percent grade in pass blocking. Coming into this season, he was named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team and the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.
2. Carter Miller
Carter Miller arrived through the transfer portal from Louisiana-Monroe, where he started all 12 games at center, earning him an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honor. He was originally committed to Colorado before flipping to UCF in January. He said at UCF's Player Media Day he wanted to be a part of what coach Scott Frost was building.
"The whole time I was getting recruited, I was a big fan of Coach Frost and what he stood for," Miller said. "He put a lot of belief in his players and trust. One of my favorite things is he always says, 'Play with no fear of failure. Just play fast. Play loose.'"
3. Gaard Memmelaar
Gaard Memmelaar (pronounced Guard Mem-uh-lar) arrives in Orlando after five years with Washington. He started 11 of the 12 games he played last season at left guard. After his COVID year and a medical redshirt for the 2023 season, this season in Orlando is the last of his collegiate career.
"I really like the people around here," Memmelaar said on the UCFast Cast. "I love the coaches, like the coaches were kind of a huge reason for me why I came here. I really like Coach Frost, and Coach Clark; they just seem like genuine, good people, and I feel like that's kind of hard to find nowadays."
All three of these linemen have until Aug. 28, the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State, to secure their place amongst the starters.
