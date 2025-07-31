UCF Offensive Lineman Named To National Award Watch List
UCF Knights offensive lineman Paul Rubelt became the second player named to a national award watch list this preseason on Thursday.
The native German was one of 116 nominees for the Wuerffel Trophy. Awarded since 2005 and named for legendary Florida Gator quarterback Danny Wuerffel, it recognizes the college football player who best "combines outstanding community service with athletic and academic achievement." Other notable winners of the trophy include Gator legend Tim Tebow, current ESPN analyst Sam Acho and former USC quarterback Matt Barkley.
Rubelt started all 12 games last season at right tackle, where he graded 78.7 percent in pass blocking, the second-best among starting offensive linemen, according to his UCF Athletics profile page. This helped the Knights lead the Big 12 and rank fifth nationally with 248.1 rushing yards per game.
"He's been a great leader for us," offensive line coach Shawn Clark said to the Sons of UCF on Sunday. "He's the one that sets the tone."
He also served as president of UCF's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which serves as a connection between teams, the UCF administration and the UCF community. SAAC put in 914 hours of community service last year, with Rubelt tallying more than 50 hours himself, according to a press release.
"I think if you cut Paul open, he'd be bleeding the black and gold," Clark said. "He's a Knight through and through, and that comes from where he comes from, that aspect of being loyal, but again, Paul's best football is ahead of him still, and he has a lot of room to improve, and hopefully we can show it this year."
Catch up on more UCF News below:
Why UCF's Paul Rubelt Chose "Real Family" Over Dollar Signs
UCF Running Back Named To Another National Award Watch List