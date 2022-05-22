UCF Softball is the Definition of Clutch

Down 2-0 early, the Knights battled back throughout the contest against Michigan until they secured a 3-2 victory in extra innings.

ORLANDO - Not every team has it. That true grit and determination that helps it hold on until the moment arises where a game-winning play can be made. For UCF Softball, those ingredients are certainly a part of what they define.

Being clutch.

For anyone that did not have the opportunity to watch yesterday’s game against Michigan, it definitely deserves to be called a classic. Michigan is a really good team and the Wolverines came out to play. Hats off to them for their efforts. Still, the Knights would not be denied.

Whether it was Jada Cody’s clutch over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory, Maddie Bejarano’s multiple clutch hits to keep the Knights alive and eventually smacking the game-winner in the eleventh inning, and of course the workload that pitcher Kama Woodall put in to go the distance on the mound, UCF players found a way to win.

To say that this is a true team is a major understatement. They all lift each other up, find a way to connect on offense and defense to maximize their efforts, and the results speak for themselves. With that, the following social media posts tell the story of just how clutch UCF’s entire team is.

How about the total efforts of Woodall? Check out these statistics:

At the plate, here's the assassin...

Bejarano's excitement is well deserved. Of all the hitters in the NCAA Softball tournament on Saturday, she was the most clutch. Her two-out hit in the seventh tied the game, and her double in the eleventh won the game. Have yourself a game!

Woodall's consistency, despite throwing for 11 innings. Is also truly remarkable. This video is fantastic:

Let's celebrate!

UCF will play again today, tentatively slated for a 2 O'Clock start on ESPN+. There could be a rematch in store from yesterday. How much fun would that be?

