UCF Coach Scott Frost's Return Was Influenced By Super Bowl Champion
After Scott Frost was fired from Nebraska, he took a year off to get his bearings. Before he returned to the college game, he spent a year in the NFL as a senior analyst with Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay. He is one of the most prolific coaches in the pro game. McVay already has a Super Bowl win (winning Super Bowl 56) and is 8-5 in the playoffs. Frost learned a lot from McVay and Rams’ general manager Les Snead.
“[They gave] me a chance to be out there for a year. It really kind of reignited my passion for what I love to do, being around the game and coaching. I didn't really have an intention of leaving college pro football," Frost said. "UCF opened and that was an easy decision for me because it was a place that I had so much fun at before,” Frost said. He went on to say, “And you know, there's a lot of things—Sean McVay is one of the best innovators in pro football in a long time as far as offensive scheme, and I was able to pick up some of those things too. So again, just adding to the experience that I had, I think I'll be able to take some of those things and use them.”
Frost now returns to UCF, now in the Big 12 instead of the American Athletic Conference. He welcomes the task. Despite UCF going just 4-8 in 2024, Frost has had success turning the program around in just a single year. In his first stint, he took a winless Knights team in 2015 and followed that up with a bowl appearance in the Cure Bowl finishing 6-7 in 2016.
