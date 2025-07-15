UCF Coach Scott Frost Shares Latest On Quarterback Race This Season
It is a three-way competition for the UCF Knights' starting quarterback job in 2025.
As of Big 12 Media Days on July 8 and 9, coach Scott Frost said he has not seen any separation yet between Tayven Jackson, Jacurri Brown and Cam Fancher.
"In spring, you know, we saw a lot from all three of them that would lead us to believe they can be successful," Frost said on ESPNU. "I'll tell you the truth, I would go into the season with any one of the three and feel good that they can go win us games."
All three contenders enter this competition with prior collegiate playing experience.
Player
GP
GS
Comp
Att
Comp%
Yards
TD
INT
Jacurri Brown
9
2
35
67
52.2%
398
1
4
Tayven Jackson
7
1
23
37
62.2%
349
4
1
Cam Fancher
9
9
126
212
59.4%
1,528
6
6
Jacurri Brown is the closest to an incumbent. He made two starts in nine games for UCF last year after transferring in from Miami. Former Knights coach Gus Malzahn liked to use him more as a rushing threat. He 53 times for 401 yards and four touchdowns.
Indiana Hoosiers transfer Tayven Jackson started in 2023 but lost the job to Kurtis Rourke the following season. Despite the backup role, he completed 23 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.
From a leadership standpoint, Cam Fancher stands out. The FAU transfer was voted one of the captains last season. He was also a rushing threat, with 99 carries for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
"I'm anxious for somebody to really take that next step forward and take the lead," Frost said. "We're not just going to anoint anyone. It's got to be earned, and however long that takes, that's how long it takes to figure it out, but the sooner it kind of reveals itself I think the better it will be for continuity and reps."
MORE UCF KNIGHTS NEWS
Freshman could have an impact in UCF backfield
Scott Frost better suited to succeed in second stint at UCF