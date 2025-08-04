UCF Knights Offensive Standout Could Have Breakout Season
The UCF Knights are just weeks away from kickoff. Coach Scott Frost made it clear everyone has an opportunity to showcase their talents and skills on the field, allowing all players to earn bigger roles. There are numerous newcomers on the roster, but some familiar ones are looking to prove themselves.
Sophomore tight end Kylan Fox continues to fly under the radar. Last season he served primarily on special teams in 11 games. Fox lined up offensively in two games against New Hampshire and Arizona. He had three catches for 22 yards for the whole year.
It's a fresh start for Fox because of the reconstructed roster. He has a massive opportunity to earn a bigger role. However, some projections have tight end Dylan Wade ahead of him. Fox is seen as a backup, but that could drastically change in camp.
At the same time, Fox might not need to climb the depth chart desperately. Frost has a long history of using multiple tight ends in his offensive schemes, including in his first stint at UCF. However, Fox can't earn more field time by only catching and running; he also needs to be a strong blocker. Frost is also known for using multiple tight ends to open the run game.
If Fox manages to improve in these aspects of his game, he could blossom into a star. He was ranked a top 20 national tight end among multiple sports networks. Fox has earned that level of respect and just needs the opportunity to prove himself.
Fox has tremendous potential to impact the Knights' winning next season and it all starts with the reps at camp. Frost's return to the university may lead to a career year for the Georgia native. The stars appear lined up for Fox and the Knights to surprise the rest of college football.
