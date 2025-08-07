UCF Knights Look To First Scrimmage For Position Battle Clarity
The UCF Knights football team is gearing up for its first fall scrimmage Thursday night.
The Knights are eight practices and 1.5 weeks into fall camp, with position battles in multiple position groups, particularly quarterback, still undecided.
Following Wednesday's practice, offensive coordinator Steve Cooper spoke about how this fall, the team spent "a lot more time" than it did during the spring on situational football. So, after a week and a half of seeing the team execute on base fundamentals and scripted situations, the scrimmage will provide insight into how the team will execute on those things in a more game-like situation.
"So now, when we get into a real live football situation, which is our first scrimmage, those are going to just show up organically," Cooper said. "Now we'll try and script some things up to where we can lead the situation the way we want it, but what I'm excited to see is our guys operate in those situations that come up without it being on the script, without the coach being in the meeting room telling like, 'Hey, you can expect third down, or you can expect red zone?' and then can we execute through those things. So, that's going to be exciting."
Cooper is not the only one enthusiastic about what the scrimmage has in store. Offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie said the scrimmage is "going to be a lot of fun," highlighting the fact that it is being held at night.
"There's nothing more fun than when you put the pads on and you can kind of let it fly for real, for sure," Kinnie said after Wednesday's practice.
Of course, it's not all fun and games. Cooper said the thing he and the coaching staff are looking to see during the scrimmage: "You just got to make plays."
"We're at the point right now of camp where everyone generally has an idea or knows what to do, and we install every day," Cooper said. "We don't baby these guys. We give them a full and real install because the more you can do, that's going to help our team, but tomorrow when we scrimmage, now let's go make plays."
UCF Knights Viewed As Bottom-Half Football Team
The UCF Knights football season is around the corner with lots of excitement, given all the new talented arrivals from the portal or high school. However, the team faces massive challenges ahead as they have one of the toughest schedules. Scott Frost and the Knights understand they're not viewed as one of the top teams and look to prove doubters wrong. The lack of respect continues with the latest college football rankings from CBS Sports.
The Knights found themselves ranked 74th out of 136 teams. They may not have the most talented roster, but the team can still be competitive. Many of the new players, including a few returns, can benefit tremendously under Frost's system.
Nearly all of the Knights' scheduled opponents ranked higher on the list, except for Jacksonville State, 96th, and North Carolina A&T were not included as they don't play in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It's a testimony as to how the Knights can't take any weekly matchups lightly because of the heavy competition.
Frost and the Knights have an opportunity to thrive under the radar, which includes less pressure and helps everyone play more freely.
Interesting fact about the list: the Knights ranked fourth best among Florida universities. The program believes in the roster put together and ready to shock everyone who doesn't.
