UCF Knights Predicted Lose Early-Season Matchup
The UCF Knights continue to experiment at training camp as most roles don't have a solidified starter, especially at quarterback. However, they're exactly two weeks away from the season, so Scott Frost will need to make some decisions sooner rather than later. The team faces a tough schedule with 83 percent of their matchups ranked higher than them. Frost and the players plan to play with a chip on their shoulder and prove major doubters wrong.
Recently, CBS Sports predicted each Big 12 football team's first loss of the season, and came to the conclusion that the Knights will go 3-0 to start the season before suffering their first loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Sep 27th. It could come as a surprise to some fans that they're predicted to secure a victory over future Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels. If that win becomes a reality, it would be considered a major upset by analysts and media outlets.
The Knights' matchup against the Wildcats will be their first scheduled away game of the season. In their first two games at home against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and North Carolina A&T Aggies, the Knights are viewed as the favorites.
Last season, the Knights went 3-0 to start to season, then proceeded to lose eight of their final nine games. Granted, it was a different team and staff. Frost and the new roster look to bring winning in this new phase of the program's history.
