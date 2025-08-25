UCF Legend McKenzie Milton Recaps 'Special' Knights Season
The UCF Knights' season is days away as students sell out tickets, plus Scott Frost and the players are ready for football action. Throughout camp, he's talked about the brotherhood and togetherness of the team and is confident they can recreate the same historic season he once accomplished.
In 2017, Frost led the program to its first and only undefeated season, 13-0, along with a victory in the Peach Bowl over the Auburn Tigers. The Knights had quarterback McKenzie Milton as the leader of their explosive offense and finished eighth in Heisman voting. He completed 265 of 395 passes for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Milton retired from football in the summer of 2022 after a knee injury. He transitioned into a coaching role, beginning a new chapter of his football career with Tennessee as an offensive analyst.
Last year, the UCF legend was hired as a quarterback coach on Frost's staff. Milton returns to familiar territory where he made history, but instead works alongside the same coach who helped establish that success.
On a recent episode of UCFast, a podcast hosted by running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixton, Milton joined as a guest and talked about what made that 2017 team so special.
"We had a team that was a family," he said. "What really set us over the edge was when he had our good periods in practice. That was more intense than the games."
Milton mentioned that the best memories were in the locker room. Also, after Hurricane Irma hit the state, the team had to play 10 straight weeks, with no bye.
"We embraced it together," he said.
When talking about the Peach Bowl, Milton mentioned how the team was confident that they were better than the Tigers, despite being treated as underdogs.
"I played one of my worst games and we still beat them," he added.
Milton completed 16 of 35 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the Peach Bowl. Those are not great stats for a quarterback, but it's the win that matters the most. Now, he gets to pass on great wisdom and teachings to the next generation of football players.
Milton is a lock to make the UCF Hall of Fame, but will focus on helping Frost and the Knights this upcoming season with the same hopes of bringing the success he once found with the program.
