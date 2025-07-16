Why UCF's Paul Rubelt Chose "Real Family" Over Dollar Signs
A new college football season is on the horizon for the UCF Knights. Last year was rough as the team finished with a 4-8 record, 2-7 in conference. They Knights are looking to flip things after hiring coach Scott Frost for a second stint. The roster is completely revamped the roster whether it's from the transfer portal or high school signings.
It's a new chapter for the Knights as they head into their third season in the Big 12 conference, but also a closing one for offensive lineman Paul Rubelt. Last year, Rubelt started in all 12 games.
On a recent episode of the UCFast podcast, with teammates Jaden Nixon and Myles Montgomery, Rubelt discussed the new look of the team and his decision to stay for his last dance in college football.
"I like the team and love all the guys," Rubelt said.
He added how eveyone are "great workers," especially in workouts.
Rubelt mentioned how the team chemistry has been on point but still have obstacles to get through together as a unit. As fall camp approaches, that will be the perfect oppotunity for them to find common ground and sync on the field.
Later in the episode, Nixon brought up Rubelt's loyalty to UCF, despite having offers to go play elsewhere and potentially make more money, then asked what made him decide to stay, even with a new coach arriving in Frost.
The three-star tackle responded with how the university took a "shot" at him and presented a big opportunity. He sees loyalty as a repayment for it.
"I don't need to leave to be great," Rubelt said. "I can be great here. It's become like real family."
