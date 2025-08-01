UCF Playmaker Has Patiently Waited For Latest Opportunity
After a summer of vlogging and podcasting, running back Myles Montgomery is back with the UCF Knights for fall camp this week.
Montgomery, who coach Scott Frost said has been "in the shadow" for most of his career, enters the fall as the most-experienced back in a UCF uniform. He ran 51 times for 293 yards and three touchdowns last season, alongside three catches for 66 yards and one touchdown.
"Good things come to those who wait, so hoping for some good things," Montgomery said after Friday's practice.
One thing the Knights do have to wait on is who their starting quarterback is, which remains undecided just under a week into fall practice. However, Montgomery is not too concerned.
"They all hand the ball off the same way, so I couldn't care less," Montgomery said.
Montgomery is joined in the backfield by Western Michigan transfer Jaden Nixon, his fellow UCFast Cast host, who was nominated for both the Maxwell and Hornung Awards this week. Montgomery said the two "instantly hit it off" after learning they were both coached by Darren Page, Montgomery's running backs coach at Cincinnati before he left for the same position with Western Michigan last season.
"Jaden is a Swiss Army Knife, man," Montgomery said. "He does just about everything well, you know what I mean? And it blows my mind, right, because that's what you want to be in a running back. You want to be able to do everything, because you don't want to go off the field, right?"
The Knights get their season underway this month on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
UCF Knights Myles Montgomery "Ready For The Moment" As Camp Opens
UCF's Myles Montgomery Makes Bold Claim Entering This Season