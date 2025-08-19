McKenzie Milton Named One Of College Football's Rising Coaching Stars
UCF Knights quarterback coach McKenzie Milton was named alongside other rising young college football coaches and staffers on 247Sports' 30 under 30 list on Monday.
Milton, who turns 28th in October, is entering the third season of his coaching career, though it's the first with his alma mater. He spent his first two seasons under one of his former head coaches from his playing days at UCF, Josh Heupel, at Tennessee as an offensive analyst, working with quarterbacks like Nico Iamaleava as the Volunteers made a run to the College Football Playoff last season.
"Honestly, I don't feel like I've done much yet," Milton said to CBS Sports. "I kind of inherited a great program at Tennessee and I feel blessed to be here with Coach Frost and offensive coordinator Steve Cooper. I'm just trying to be a sponge with all the great coaches we have here at UCF right now."
Milton's UCF return seemed inevitable when Frost alluded to him in his first official words back in Orlando. A short time later, just over four years after he left in December 2020 to play his final season of eligibility at Florida State, he was Frost's first officially announced hire to his new staff.
"I've gotta thank Coach Heupel from the bottom of my heart because if he didn't give me that opportunity up at Tennessee, I wouldn't have had the opportunity to come back to UCF so quickly," Milton said to CBS Sports. "It just speaks volumes, you know, you've got to earn respect by the way you carry yourself every day."
Of course, UCF and the college football world at large are in a different place than they were when both Frost and Milton left Orlando in 2017 and 2020, respectively, but some things have stayed the same.
"I still see the same guy in terms of consistency, passion, grit, competitive makeup," Milton said to CBS Sports about Frost. "I feel like the main growth I've seen is being a father of three now and just being more seasoned with lessons he's learned over the years. He's carrying it into this new journey here at UCF."
As for Milton, his coaching journey is still very much in its beginning stages. While he has quite the test right now in helping sort out a three-man quarterback competition, his progress thus far has already caught the college football world's attention.
"Milton's impressed those in the industry with his scheme knowledge and ability to relate to players, " 247Sports and CBS Sports' Chris Hummer wrote. "He's someone one source described as a future potential head coach."
