UCF's Scott Frost Weighs In On Wide Receivers As Fall Camp Begins
With fall camp starting, the UCF Knights have several new faces in the receiving room. After losing Kobe Hudson and Randy Pittman Jr., the team’s two top leading receivers from a season ago, the Knights had to find some experienced pass catchers. That was exactly what they did. In the transfer portal, Scott Frost and his staff added Chris Domercant from Chattanooga and D.J. Black from Limestone. In the 2025 recruiting class, they added a pair of freshmen in Waden Charles and Carl Jenkins Jr. When asked at UCF’s Media Day before fall camp, Frost mentioned how the best player will play.
“I tell the guys all the time, I don’t care if you are from America or if you are from the north or the south; if they are red, white, black, blue or purple; if they are seniors or freshmen, or if they are being paid a lot of money or a little, so be it. We are playing the best player,” Frost said. “We compete with them. So, um, I think we have a good feel for certain positions, who the lead dogs are going to be, but, uh, every position is a competition. Um, receiver is kind of one I point to that's a microcosm of the whole team. I think we have a lot of talent at receiver.”
As camp progresses, Frost and wide receivers coach Sean Beckton Sr. are going to be playing close attention to who impresses enough for Week 1.
MORE UCF NEWS
How Scott Frost Could Reshape UCF’s Running Game in 2025
What To Expect From UCF’s Tight Ends in 2025
UCF's Scott Frost Has Entire Preseason To Decide Ongoing WR Battle