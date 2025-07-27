What To Expect From UCF’s Tight Ends in 2025
The UCF Knights had a terrible passing game in 2024 and it contributed to the team’s 4-8 season. In 2025, the Knights are going to feature several new faces, especially in the wide receiver room. However, for the tight ends, things are less clear-cut. In 2024, one of former Knights’ quarterbacks K.J. Jefferson's favorite targets was senior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. He finished second on the team with 32 receptions and 412 yards. With Pittman Jr. gone, UCF has to find their next starting tight end.
According to the Daytona Beach News Journal, both Kylan Fox and Dylan Wade are expected to be co-starters as UCF has run two tight end sets in the past. Fox had minimal game time in his freshman season a year ago making just three catches for 22 yards over 11 games. Wade joined the Knights from the Maryland Terrapins this past offseason. After making just four receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, Wade had a much better season in his sophomore season making 29 receptions for 374 yards and another two touchdowns.
Now, the Knights knew they were going to lose Pittman Jr after last season. To try and aid with the loss, they brought in Appalachian State transfer sophomore Max Drag and also added in the recruiting cycle Cade Piening, who both could be exciting additions in the future. Drag played in all 11 games for Mountaineers primarily on special teams. However he does have one reception for 11 yards and a touchdown.
With the season now just a month away, Scott Frost now has to decide what to do with the tight end position and how much playing time each player gets.
