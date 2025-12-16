The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Wide Receiver

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost marked the first season of his return to Orlando by bringing in nearly 70 new players, many of them from the transfer portal.

Though, how exactly did all those players fare in their first, and in some cases only, season as a Knight? Well, that is what this series is for. This transfer portal report card examines the 2025 UCF team, position group by position group, through the lens of its transfer portal additions.

Next up, we examine the wide receiver room:

1. Duane Thomas Jr.

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. (7) runs against BYU Cougars defensive back Evan Johnson (0) and BYU Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Duane Thomas Jr. transferred into UCF from Charlotte. He ended up playing in all 12 games, though he started in nine of them, all of which were Big 12 conference games.

Thomas was a regular target for UCF’s quarterbacks, never getting fewer than two receptions in a game this season. That helped him become the Knights’ leading receiver with 53 receptions and 528 yards, though he did not get a touchdown. He also ran the ball 14 times for 45 yards.

Thomas was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for his efforts.

2. DJ Black

Aug 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver DJ Black (9) catches a pass for the game winning touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

A transfer from Division II’s Limestone University, DJ Black got his season underway with a bang against Jacksonville State with three catches for 59 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

It was not his only highlight of this season, however. He also broke out for an 82-yard touchdown in his lone catch against Kansas State for the eighth-longest reception in program history.

Black ended up starting in 11 games for the Knights this season, though his role in the passing attack diminished during the season's second half to the point that he came off the bench against BYU. He concluded his season with 22 receptions, 273 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Chris Domercant

Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Chris Domercant (13) avoids a tackle by North Carolina A&T Aggies safety Tre Mittman (21) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While Chris Domercant may not have drawn a start in his lone season at UCF after transferring in from Chattanooga, but he came off the bench in 11 games this season.

The Bellingham, Massachusetts, native tallied 21 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores and 89 of those yards coming from a standout performance against West Virginia.

4. Marcus Burke

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Marcus Burke (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats safety Christian Harrison (5) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After four seasons at Florida, Marcus Burke spent his redshirt senior season in Orlando. He began the season in the starting lineup for the most part, but after an injury sidelined him in the Baylor and Houston games, he ended up just coming off the bench twice down the stretch.

Still, Burke ended up recording a couple of career highs with 13 receptions for 181 yards.

5. Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer

Transferring in from West Virginia, Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer's season ended before it began thanks to a knee injury during spring practice.

Grade: B+

Frost and wide receiver coach Sean Beckton had to replace all of the Knights' wide receiver production from 2024. Thanks to this transfer portal class, not only did they get the team's new leading receiver in Thomas, but Black, Domercant and Burke also provided depth to the room.

That depth helped give UCF some big play threats, with Burke and Black in particular averaging 13.9 and 12.4 yards per reception, respectively.

The Knights ended up getting 69 more receptions than they did in 2024, so thanks to this deeper wide receiver room, the ball was able to get spread around more.

So, while a majority of these wide receiver transfers did not have as large a sustained impact as Thomas did, they still remained a danger for big plays, even if they did not get the ball as much. So, the UCF transfer portal class of wide receivers gets a "B+."

