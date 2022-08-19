UCF Women’s Soccer Wins 3-0 Over Florida Gators, Sahaydak Gets 100th Win

On Thursday, the UCF Knights Women’s Soccer team started its 2022 season with a 3-0 win against the Florida Gators.

The game marked the 100th victory of head coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak with the Knights. She is only the second coach to reach that mark, according to UCF Athletics.

"I'm thrilled," Roberts Sahaydak said in a press release. "I think the team had a lot of spirit and that grew as the game went on. As far as the 100 wins go, Tim [Sahaydak] and I feel so thankful and proud because those wins all belong to all the players who have played for us here at UCF."

After a scoreless first half, the Knights came back and did not take too long to find the net. Fifth-year forward Kristen Scott scored UCF’s first goal of the season in the eighth minute of the second half.

Dayana Martin and Mallory Olsson scored the final two goals in the 77th and 84th minutes, respectively.

UCF’s next game will be on the road as the Knights travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the LSU Tigers on Sunday.

