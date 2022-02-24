Class of 2023: Examining UCF Running Back Recruiting

ORLANDO - Even when the Knights have a position that’s seemingly loaded with talent, that does not mean the depth will last for very long. Fifth-year senior running back Isaiah Bowser finishes his college career this fall before making a NFL journey, while junior Johnny Richardson will be at UCF no more than the 2022 and 2023 seasons, realistically, prior to likely heading off to the NFL as well.

There are some other talented players on the roster like Mark Antony-Richards and RJ Harvey, among others, but they are also upperclassmen. In short, the Knights probably need to land at least one really good running back for the class of 2023. With that in mind, it’s absolutely a banner year for running back talent within the Sunshine State. Can the Knights land any of these prospects? Hard to say.

There’s also the chance of going out and signing an out of state target much like UCF did with the 2022 class by way of Jordan McDonald out of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton. Here’s a realistic look at where UCF stands as of late February 2022 with top running backs around the state of Florida, as well as a quick look at a few possible prospects residing in Georgia and Alabama.

Top Targets

Everyone wants to sign Cedric Baxter, Jr. or Richard Young. Baxter has over 50 offers, just as an example of his talent. The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater prospect is probably not ending up at UCF, however, so it is what it is. In fact, there’s a good chance Baster leaves the state of Florida for college.

Young was never really serious about UCF based on all of his unofficial visits to schools outside the Florida footprint. The Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh running back will probably end up at Oklahoma, Alabama or Ohio State. Even with these two off the board, there are good options in and out of Florida that could end up playing their college football in the Bounce House.

Keep an Eye On

Ja’Vin Simpkins, 5’9”, 182-pounds, Miami (Fla.) Norland - pictured in cover photo

Simpkins has a bunch of offers himself. Even Texas and Texas A&M came in with offers for the Miami product. Louisville, UCF, Georgia Tech, and many others extended an offer to the shifty yet powerfully built running back. His recruitment is heating up, as Simpkins shared the following with Inside The Knights:

“On March 5th I’m visiting Georgia Tech, March 12th I’m visiting Arkansas, and March 19th I’m visiting UCF.”

Out of this entire list, one could make a strong case for Simpkins being the top realistic priority running back recruit. He’s also adept at catching the football, making him a dynamic player that would fit in well with UCF’s spread offensive attack.

Florida Running Backs to Remember

Samuel Singleton, 5’11”, 185-pounds, Fleming Island (Fla.) High School

Samuel Singleton, RB, Fleming Island High School, class of 2023

Treyaun Webb, 5’11”, 190-pounds, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian

Mark Fletcher, 6’1”, 220-pounds, Fort Lauderdale (American Heritage)

All three of the aforementioned players were offered by the Knights and will certainly be recruited moving forward. Let’s see which one’s visit UCF’s campus this spring and/or during the summer before truly projecting where UCF stands. Long way to go for the class of 2023. Additionally, this is Florida. There’s bound to be at least one or two running backs emerge that could end up at UCF as well.

Out of State Running Backs

Like Florida, Georgia is no stranger to producing top running backs. Justice Haynes was offered by UCF, and he’s one of the Atlanta area’s top prospects at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic. He’s probably a long shot for UCF, however. Most believe he signs with Georgia. One state over, there’s another prospect to watch with the Knights.

In the Yellowhammer State, there’s Jeremiah Cobb. He plays for Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic. Cobb is an intriguing prospect because many of the UCF coaches are familiar with recruiting Montgomery, and he’s not necessarily a priority for the Alabama coaching staff. Auburn could be interesting with Cobb, but considering the coaching situation on The Plains, the Tigers may not be the usual threat that they would be for a player that’s 50 miles from campus. Cobb has a bunch of offers, and the 5’11”, 190-pound talent could end up in the SEC, ACC, B10 or with UCF and it would not be shocking. Long way to go with his recruitment, much like many of the Florida running backs.

Final Thoughts

UCF needs one really good running back and it should be good to go with the class of 2023. Who it shall be and when that commitment takes place, those two questions are up in the air. Plenty of options available.

