UCF Gains Commitment from Aidan Fedigan, Long Snapper
Less than an hour from Orlando, DeLand, Fla. is a city that’s produced its fair share of good football teams and good football players over the years. A current DeLand player just earned an opportunity to be a walk-on for the UCF Football program, Aidan Fedigan, as he pledged his college commitment to UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn.
A walk-on does not receive a full scholarship, at least initially, but does have the opportunity to play for the Knights even without being on full scholarship. If Fedigan proves himself to be a valuable member of the UCF Football program, he could in fact earn a full scholarship at some point down the line. Fedigan certainly plays a unique position and one that can determine the outcome of a college football game.
Despite not receiving much fanfare, long snappers are crucial to winning. Great long snappers often help a team change field position by delivering an accurate snap to a punter and allow kickers to make field goals because the football is sent back to the holder as it should be done, allowing for a smooth kick that sends the football through the uprights.
As for Fedigan’s measurements, the local talent is 6’0”, 195-pounds. Academically, he possesses a self-reported 3.6 GPA per his Twitter profile.
Stay locked in with Inside The Knights!
For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast - Like and Subscribe!
Articles Regarding UCF Commitments
Film Review: Deep Dive into UCF Commitment Thomas Castellanos as the Future of the Knights
First Look at UCF Football Commitment Thomas Castellanos
UCF Commitment Profile: Defensive End Jamaal Johnson
Jamaal Johnson Goes in Depth about UCF Commitment
Knights Land Commitment from Chaminade-Madonna Defensive End Jamaal Johnson
Inside The Knights Tyler Griffin Profile Link
Film Review: UCF Offensive Line Commitment Caden Kitler
Interview with Caden Kitler, UCF Football Commitment No. 5
Interview With UCF Football Official Visitor Caden Kitler
UCF Football Gains Commitment from Berkeley Prep Linebacker TJ Bullard
Interview with UCF Football commitment Keahnist Thompson
Film Review: UCF Defensive End Commitment Keahnist Thompson
Lakeland High School Football Standout Keahnist Thompson Commits to UCF
UCF Football Commitment Nikai Martinez Interview from Orlando High School Football Media Day