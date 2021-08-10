UCF Gains Commitment from Aidan Fedigan, Long Snapper

Less than an hour from Orlando, DeLand, Fla. is a city that’s produced its fair share of good football teams and good football players over the years. A current DeLand player just earned an opportunity to be a walk-on for the UCF Football program, Aidan Fedigan, as he pledged his college commitment to UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn.

A walk-on does not receive a full scholarship, at least initially, but does have the opportunity to play for the Knights even without being on full scholarship. If Fedigan proves himself to be a valuable member of the UCF Football program, he could in fact earn a full scholarship at some point down the line. Fedigan certainly plays a unique position and one that can determine the outcome of a college football game.

Despite not receiving much fanfare, long snappers are crucial to winning. Great long snappers often help a team change field position by delivering an accurate snap to a punter and allow kickers to make field goals because the football is sent back to the holder as it should be done, allowing for a smooth kick that sends the football through the uprights.

As for Fedigan’s measurements, the local talent is 6’0”, 195-pounds. Academically, he possesses a self-reported 3.6 GPA per his Twitter profile.

