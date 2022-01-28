Cocoa High School Quarterback Davin Wydner Talks Recruitment, UCF Visit

ORLANDO - The Knights will be hosting one of the most interesting recruits in the state of Florida on Friday. His name is Davin Wydner. Playing for Cocoa (Fla.) High School certainly exposed Wydner to some elite competition in practice and during games all throughout the 2021 season, and one would think a FBS offer would be available for the 6’5”, 225-pound signal caller.

Not any longer.

With the Transfer Portal, all bets are off. The schools that Wydner was holding offers from like Georgia Tech and Maryland, either found a high school player at quarterback, or a player from the Transfer Portal to fulfill their quarterback recruiting needs. So what does Wydner do now?

Like many players, he’s caught up in the scholarship numbers crunch that’s been thrown on the 2022 recruits across the country. Does he walk-on at UCF, or perhaps another school like Rutgers? He will take an official visit to see the Scarlet Knights this weekend. New Jersey is where Wydner comes from, so at least it’s a homecoming of sorts.

There are also some other intriguing options for Wydner in one of the most bizarre recruiting stories anyone is going to come across. Sit back and listen to the following podcast as Wydner defines what it’s like playing with the Cocoa Tigers, going up against elite players like John Walker from Osceola High School, and attempting to navigate back-to-back visits on Friday and then Saturday/Sunday. Where will this young man end up playing college football? Could he end up a member of the Knights?

Inside The Knights will follow up with Wydner next week no matter how his situation plays out. The Second National Signing Day will be next Wednesday, Feb. 2. There will be additional coverage about the recruits that do or do not sign on that day as well.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Tracking Recent UCF Football Scholarship Offers

UCF’s Chance to Capitalize on Recruiting is Now!

2023 Prospect Preview: Darren "Goldie" Lawrence

What is UCF's Hometown Hero Event?

First Look Towards the 2022 Football Season, the Offense of the Louisville Cardinals

Talking Key Playmakers for the No. 7 Ranked Houston Cougars Basketball Team Before Playing at UCF

UCF Football in the Big XII, What a Full Schedule Will Look Like

The USF Versus UCF Rivalry, Will it Continue After UCF Joins the Big XII?

Battle Miami 7v7 Evaluations Shows Talent From California to Florida

Former UCF Wide Receiver Gabriel Davis Sets NFL Record With Four Touchdown Receptions

UCF Recruiting Notes, Evaluations, and Thoughts, Battle Miami

Saturday Quarterback Evaluations, Battle 7v7 Miami

What Makes Top Recruit Jalen Brown Tick? Interview with One of the Nation's Fastest Prospects

Expectations for the Top Teams, and Recruits, Converging at Battle Miami

The Impact of Auburn Transfer Defensive Tackle Lee Hunter Coming to UCF

Divaad Wilson Decides to Return to UCF

2022 UCF Football Spring Game Date Set

2023 UCF Football Recruiting Primer: Florida Prospects