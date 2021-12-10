The roster for Florida will not be what it looked like when the Gators took the field for the first 12 games of the 2021 season. Two players will not be with the Florida Football program when they go to Tampa to play UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Edge rusher Zachery Carter will forgo his chance to represent the Gators and focus upon the NFL Draft. This is a big loss for Florida, as the senior produced eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2021 season alone. He’s a disruptive force.

During his Florida career, Carter registered 17.5 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 107 tackles.

Another Florida player is also out for the Gasparilla Bowl, and this time it is the transfer portal. Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate was one of Florida’s best overall players this season, Diabate led the Gators with 89 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Prior to Carter and Diabate saying they would not play, wide receiver Jacob Copeland entered the transfer protal. However, according to All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall, he will still play in the Gasparilla Bowl...

That's the definition of odd...

What's next for Florida and its new Head Coach Billy Napier? The Gasparilla Bowl will be played on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games

Florida Lost Copeland to Transfer Portal; Impacts Gasparilla Bowl Matchup with UCF

Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry

Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School

Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson

UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley

Cristobal to Miami Changes Recruiting in the state of Florida

Copeland and Robinson Must Make Decisions About the NFL Draft

Investigating Billy Napier's Hiring, What's True and What's Important

Initial Thoughts, UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

Bryce Young Provides Alabama the Edge over Michigan for the No. 1 Seed in the College Football Playoffs

Evaluating Travis Hunter Impact and Talent from Collins Hill's Victory Over Grayson

When Will Kirby Smart and Georgia Earn a 'W' Versus Nick Saban and Alabama?

Does Marcus Freeman's Hiring by Notre Dame Impact the College Football Playoffs?

Recruiting the Florida Panhandle: College Programs Missing top Talent

Talking UCF Football, the Transfer Portal was Good to the Knights