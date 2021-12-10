Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Mohamoud Diabate, Zachary Carter, Jacob Copeland

    Florida Loses Two Big-Time Players for Gasparilla Bowl Against UCF

    Florida Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive Zachary Carter will not play against UCF.
    Author:

    The roster for Florida will not be what it looked like when the Gators took the field for the first 12 games of the 2021 season. Two players will not be with the Florida Football program when they go to Tampa to play UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

    Edge rusher Zachery Carter will forgo his chance to represent the Gators and focus upon the NFL Draft. This is a big loss for Florida, as the senior produced eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2021 season alone. He’s a disruptive force.

    During his Florida career, Carter registered 17.5 sacks, 28.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 107 tackles.

    Another Florida player is also out for the Gasparilla Bowl, and this time it is the transfer portal. Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate was one of Florida’s best overall players this season, Diabate led the Gators with 89 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

    Prior to Carter and Diabate saying they would not play, wide receiver Jacob Copeland entered the transfer protal. However, according to All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall, he will still play in the Gasparilla Bowl...

    That's the definition of odd...

    What's next for Florida and its new Head Coach Billy Napier? The Gasparilla Bowl will be played on Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games

    Florida Lost Copeland to Transfer Portal; Impacts Gasparilla Bowl Matchup with UCF

    Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

    UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry

    Read More

    Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School

    Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson

    UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley

    Cristobal to Miami Changes Recruiting in the state of Florida

    Copeland and Robinson Must Make Decisions About the NFL Draft

    Investigating Billy Napier's Hiring, What's True and What's Important

    Initial Thoughts, UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    Bryce Young Provides Alabama the Edge over Michigan for the No. 1 Seed in the College Football Playoffs

    Evaluating Travis Hunter Impact and Talent from Collins Hill's Victory Over Grayson

    When Will Kirby Smart and Georgia Earn a 'W' Versus Nick Saban and Alabama?

    Does Marcus Freeman's Hiring by Notre Dame Impact the College Football Playoffs?

    Recruiting the Florida Panhandle: College Programs Missing top Talent

    Talking UCF Football, the Transfer Portal was Good to the Knights

    Zachary Carter Defensive End Florida Opt-out NFL Draft
    Football Recruiting

    Florida Loses Two More Big-Time Players for Gasparilla Bowl Against UCF

    13 minutes ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux After Oregon Game
    College Football News

    How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games

    5 hours ago
    Jacob Copeland Florida Gators
    College Football News

    Florida Lost Copeland to Transfer Portal; Impacts Gasparilla Bowl Matchup with UCF

    7 hours ago
    Leyton Nelson, Offensive Tackle, Orlando (Fla.) Boone
    Football Recruiting

    Evaluating UCF Commitment Leyton Nelson's Senior Film

    23 hours ago
    Brown and Bullard (2)
    Football

    Talking UCF Secondary Play Against Florida's Quarterback and Top Receivers

    Dec 9, 2021
    Quinshon Judkins Running Back Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic - Ole Miss
    Football Recruiting

    Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

    Dec 9, 2021
    TJ Dudley Linebacker Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic - 2022
    Football Recruiting

    Interview with Former Oregon Commitment TJ "Bull" Dudley

    Dec 8, 2021
    Emory Jones Florida Quarterback
    Football

    UCF's Keys to Success Versus Florida

    Dec 8, 2021