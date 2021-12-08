Interview with Former Oregon Commitment TJ "Bull" Dudley

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - One of the top players in the state of Alabama is back on the recruiting market. With all of the coaching changes within college football the past two weeks, TJ “Bull” Dudley has decommitted from Oregon and will look at several schools.

The talented 6’1”, 215 pound linebacker from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic talked about the writing being on the wall with what was coming with Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami.

“I already kind of felt it in the air,” Dudley said. “The (Oregon) commits we had in the group chat. I kind of figured he was going to leave, especially with his family being down there. It’s a decision I got to respect. He’s a great guy, so it’s nothing but love.”

At that point, Dudley decided to open his recruitment back up.

“For one, there’s no telling who the head coach might be for Oregon. Also, just looking at different schools just in case the head coach doesn’t add up with how I play and things like that.”

Oregon is in the midst of creating a new staff, but that does not mean the Ducks are completely out of the mix.

“Yes sir, depending on if some people stay, and if the new staff that comes in tries to build a relationship with me or not.”

After his decommitment, it did not take long for Dudley’s cell phone to light up.

“Seven minutes,” Dudley said of how long it took. “Clemson called me. Coach Bates.”

There are several schools now attempting to gain more information about what’s best for recruiting Dudley.

“Yes sir, some schools are trying to find out when I’m going to sign, and trying to get me out on a visit this weekend.”

As for the situation for visits, Dudley still has two official visits left. He’s in no hurry for a decision because of the following. “Unless something drastically changes, no sir,” That’s what Dudley answered when asked if he was signing on Dec. 15. The second National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 2.

As for who’s in contention, Dudley is really still trying to decipher that list.

“Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida. And Tennessee too!”

The Gators could be a team to watch with Dudley.

“No sir,” Dudley said about speaking with new Florida Head Coach Billy Napier. “Someone had reached out to me today. Friends who are friends with Coach McGriff. He had reached out before the All-Star Game and we had talked. Then another (Florida) coach reached out to me, but I can’t remember his name though.”

“Yes sir, definitely Texas,” Dudley said about whether Texas was still in the mix. “I already took my official visit (to Texas).”

When asked about which coaches from the Longhorns were now involved since his decommitment, Dudley had multiple names to mention.

“Coach (Steve) Sarkisian, Coach Pete (Kwiatkowski) the Linebacker Coach, and Blake Gideon the Safeties Coach.”

There’s also another program still staying in contact from Orlando.

“Oh yes sir,” When asked if he’s still talking with UCF. “Coach T-Will (Travis Williams), he kind of respected my decision once I committed, and backed off a little bit. Once I decommitted and reopened my recruitment, that’s when he started contacting me again to see if I was interested.”

As for whether he’s serious about UCF, Dudley provided a point blank answer.

“I would,” Dudley said of his interest in attending UCF. “The relationship I had with T-Will before he went to UCF from Auburn was amazing. Also, (UCF Head Coach) Gus (Malzahn) called me today before practice. That just shows the relationship when they still feel the same way about me. Like me being a great person and athlete regardless of me committing to Oregon and then decommitting.”

The local schools – Alabama and Auburn – are also trying to stay in touch.

“As of recently, yes sir. My Head Coach has probably talked to them more than I have about the situation.”

As for projecting the final couple of official visits that he can take, Dudley took a stab at the question.

“Florida is definitely one. Then the second one could go any way with Tennessee, Auburn or Alabama.”

So, why Florida?

“Coach (Billy) Napier honestly. I knew Coach Napier. He had visited me at my school my sophomore year when he was at (the University of) Louisiana. So, just rekindling that connection with him probably was one of the biggest things.”

As for what he’s looking for, Dudley provided a good reason to pick a school the second time around.

“Somewhere, of course, it’s more than just the coaching staff for me. I fall in love with the actual school. So if this happens again where the (head) coach leaves, the whole coaching staff leaves, I will still be committed to the school regardless.”

