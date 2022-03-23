UCF Recruiting Notes & Podcast

Discussing the commitment of Troy Ford, Jr., the recruitment of Malachi Singleton, Cam Newton 7v7 coming to UCF, and the overwhelming number of unofficial visits that UCF hosted during recent weeks.

ORLANDO - What a hectic pace the UCF Football program is keeping with the recruiting game! The Knights are absolutely on fire right now and it’s hard just to keep up. As an overview, there’s a podcast that highlights all of the following:

**UCF Football added the commitment of linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. After seeing Ford play live earlier this spring and then seeing him at his commitment press conference, there's much to discuss about his overall skills.

**The Knights' top QB target, Malachi Singleton, also came for an unofficial visit. Along with Andrew Johnson, we break down Singleton's strengths and how he could potentially be the UCF signal caller in a few years.

**Finally, Talking about the vast number of unofficial visits that have taken place to date, with Cam Newton's 7v7 team coming to the UCF campus recently. It was a high number of top-rated prospects. That's becoming a trend for Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights.

Here's the podcast, which you can also locate on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

