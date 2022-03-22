Recruiting Class Impact: Linebacker Troy Ford, Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Now that the dust has settled from Troy Ford, Jr’s recruitment, there are a few discussion points of not only what it means for him to eventually be heading to UCF, but how he impacts the defensive side of the football and the 2023 UCF recruiting class overall.

Where Ford is Ranked by Scouting Services

ESPN: Listed as a linebacker, Ford is not ranked by ESPN at this time.

On3: Listed as an “edge” defender, he’s No. 68 at that position nationally, and No. 75 in Georgia.

Rivals: The 28th inside linebacker in the country and 52nd player in Georgia.

247: The 629th player in the country, the 48th rated “edge” player, and 52nd best player in Georgia.

What Type of Person is UCF Getting?

For anyone that wants to no more about Ford on and off the gridiron, look no further than Calvary Day School Head Football Coach Mark Stroud. He discussed's Ford's character prior to his college announcement.

Where’s He Going to Play?

Ford does in fact have experience playing different positions. That’s at least part of the reason why On3 and 247 have him listed as an edge defender. Regardless of where he lines up for UCF the first time he takes to the field, that position could change permanently at some point, or he could be a player that ends up moving to different spots depending on down and distance.

To start, look for Ford to begin his UCF Football career at middle linebacker. That’s where his intelligence and natural football acumen will best come into play.

Looking at UCF’s Linebacker Recruiting

The Knights signed two potential linebackers in the class of 2022 that were true athletes that can really run well and play against the pass. Kameron Moore and TJ Bullard, however, are both smaller players. Bullard, in fact, is less than 200-pounds right now. Moore is probably a weak side linebacker in college, while Bullard will likely work his way into playing the Knight position which is a hybrid safety-linebacker playing in the slot.

Adding Ford provides balance to the linebacker roster, as well as a thumper in the middle of the defense. He’s physically capable of taking the pounding in the middle of the field unlike the majority of high school linebackers. That’s a big reason why so many Power Five programs offered Ford a scholarship.

Mining Georgia

Ford is another talented player from the Peach State. UCF signed three players from Georgia in the 2022 recruiting class. In each recruiting class, adding a handful of top Georgia prospects to the UCF roster certainly helps to bolster the overall talent level for the Knights.

UCF Linebacker Needs

The Knights still need at least one more linebacker to be added to the 2023 recruiting class. As UCF moves into the Big XII, continuing to add speedy linebackers to the roster that can play during obvious passing situations will be critical. Taking two more linebackers is possible. Keep in mind that UCF might add more transfers instead of high school players, just like with recent commitment Jason Johnson coming to UCF from Eastern Illinois.

