UCF Hosting Legacy Quarterback Recruit Malachi Singleton

ORLANDO, FL - Many of UCF’s top prospects are on campus today, and there may not be a bigger priority than Malachi Singleton. He’s a legacy recruit as well.

The University of Central Florida isn’t known for legacy recruits, players like Los Angeles Chargers’ cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. have passed over the Knights to go to other schools. However that’s beginning to change as we’ve seen a multitude of players with family ties to UCF start considering the Knights as a viable option.

Singleton, a highly recruited quarterback from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga., leads the way in terms of hype around legacy recruits.

Singleton’s uncle Mark Whittemore played wide receiver at UCF in the 1990s, finishing his career with 1908 yards and 100 receptions. Singleton said, “We’ve talked about it, and he says to do what’s best for me and follow my heart. But you know he’s a Knight, so it’s always charge on.”

About every school in the country is looking for a player like Singleton at quarterback. Someone with an elite combination of accuracy, arm strength, and mobility. However, his talents go beyond the physical tools, his in-game awareness is what many consider his best trait and light years ahead of what it should be as a young quarterback.

For Singleton, he believes his leadership is his biggest asset telling Inside the Knights, “I feel like I have the tendency to bring people up, like I feel like I can bring the best out of everybody.”

Joining Singleton on his visit were his mom Margret Whittemore Singleton, his siblings, as well as his teammate and fellow UCF target offensive lineman Robert Grigsby and his mom. The pair of recruits and their families were given the red carpet treatment for their visit touring the campus and getting an up close view of UCF Spring Practice. Whittemore Singleton drove through campus saying “I’ve never come in this way. Campus is beautiful.”

Singleton’s decision is coming up as he told Inside The Knights he plans to announce his commitment in late May or early June. With schools like Arkansas, Miami, Virginia, and UCF all heavily battling it out for him. To follow Singleton’s recruitment give him a follow on his Twitter and Instagram.

