Knights Add LB Troy Ford, Jr. to the 2023 Recruiting Class

One of UCF Football’s top linebacker prospects, Troy Ford, Jr., just announced that he’s going to sign a national letter of intent to play for the Knights.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - UCF Football just got better. Adding Troy Ford, Jr. to the 2023 recruiting class has done that. He’s the second commitment to the recruiting class, joining Apopka (Fla.) High School defensive end Kaven Call. You can learn about Call and his talents by reading this profile about him. It's certainly a very good start to front seven recruiting for the Knights, as UCF looks to build top-notch talent and depth at critical positions on the defensive side of the football.

A few moments ago at ceremony at Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School where he attends and plays football, Ford picked UCF over several other programs that offered him a scholarship including Auburn, South Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Indiana, Iowa State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Coastal Carolina among others.

Ford is 6’2”, 230-pounds and is expected to play middle linebacker. He plays and competes for Team Dimes 7v7 during the spring months to hone his skills in pass coverage.

Inside The Knights will have an in-person interview with Ford that will be posted this afternoon that includes thoughts on why he selected the Knights, as well as his thoughts about UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn, Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams, and other members of the UCF coaching staff that were involved in his recruitment.

