UCF QB Commitment Dylan Rizk Interview

FORT LAUDERDALE - Dylan Rizk has chosen UCF for his college football home. What reasons he chose the Knights and what he expects moving forward are a part of the details during an interview with Inside The Knights.

The quarterback from Cardinal Gibbons is one of the most entertaining young men to be inverviewed this year.

UCF QB commitment Dylan Rizk warming up prior to the Cardinal Gibbons intrasquad scrimmage. @fbscout_florida

What is the main reason that you decided to pick UCF?

“The main reason was the love I got,” Rizk said immediately. “When I first walked into that facility, I felt like it was home, so that really got me. Coach Gus (Malzahn), Coach Chip (Lindsey), great guys, so I’m really excited to get up there (to UCF).”

You’ve been to UCF how many times?

“Okay, give or take, four to five. I’m going up there (to UCF) in a week or two.”

What is it you think you need to work on the most between now and the time you enroll at UCF?

“Uh, I think there’s room for improvement with everything. Work on everything in the offseason. Watch more film. Really get into watching more film, that’s what I’m going to really focus on this offseason. Obviously, all the physical attributes. All the mental aspects of the game are going to impact my senior year, and of course in college.”

Where do you think you’ve grown the most with your game in the last year or so?

“I think I’ve grown the most with my leadership and my decision making, definitely. The coaches here (at Cardinal Gibbons) are doing a great job at teaching me how to stick with your progressions, trust in your reads. I really trust these coaches, which is a big factor with the offense.”

When did you realize that you could run with some of the great athletes in South Florida?

“After that Gulliver (Prep) game,” Rizk said with a laugh, referring to his long touchdown run. “After that run, I was like, ‘Hey, I got some wheels!’ Obviously I’m still working on my speed. I am really taking that to my game now, running. Still, I’m always going to be a passer in my mind first though.”

As for your high school team this year, what do you have to do to help make them better?

“I think we just have to stick with it, just like we do every year. We did well the last four years, winning three state championships, which is really good. Just stick with the process. Just do everything right, that’s all.”

Is there anything about you that you want UCF fans to know? Open-ended brother. It can be something people don’t know, your personality, whatever you want.

“I like eating. I love food. I can sit down and eat for hours. If you give me food, I'll eat it.”

After spending some time with Rizk, it’s obvious that he truly loves the game of football. He was leading the team during the intrasquad scrimmage, and even he came to the sidelines, he continued to direct and cheer on his teammates. UCF is signing a good young man with Rizk.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

OL Prospect Elvin Harris Talks UCF Visit, Recruiting Plans

UCF Softball Advances to Super Regionals for First Time in School History

Prospect Profile: UCF Commitment, QB Dylan Rizk from Cardinal Gibbons

IMG Intrasquad Scrimmage, Talking Top 2023 Prospects

Prospect Profile: 2024 CB Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy

Knights Make Final 3 for Top DT Prospect

UCF Softball is the Definition of Clutch

UCF Live Blog: Knights Versus Wolverines

From Start to Finish, UCF Softball Dominates Villanova

Prospect Profile: RB Jerrick Gibson IMG Academy