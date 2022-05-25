OL Prospect Elvin Harris Talks UCF Visit, Recruiting Plans

Elvin Harris is one of UCF’s upcoming official visitors. He takes a few minutes to update his recruitment with Inside The Knights.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - After the Chaminade-Madonna intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday, May 25, one of the Lions top offensive lineman gave his thoughts about his recruitment and what’s next for him.

Elvin Harris

2023 OL Recruit Elvin Harris @fbscout_florida

Size: 6’6”, 316-pounds

Position: Offensive Line

What’s your official visit schedule that you have coming up for the month of June?

“I’ve only got one right now,” Harris began. “June 10, I will be at UCF.”

What other schools are in consideration for an official visit as of today?

“I don’t know right now….but probably Tulane.”

Which coach or coaches are recruiting you from UCF?

“We’ve got Coach (Kenny) Martin, the Defensive Line Coach, and then Coach (Herb) Hand, the Offensive Line Coach.”

Besides UCF, which schools are recruiting you hard?

“Really, only the schools that offered me. Syracuse, Alabama State, Florida Atlantic, schools like that.”

Do you have any concern about waiting it out to decide, or do you have any timeframe for a college decision?

“No, I’m pretty sure I’m going to make my decision pretty soon…in June.”

As of right now, it looks like UCF has the upper hand with the big man’s recruitment. He’s a massive young man with good feet, basing his talents on the scrimmage prior to the interview. As for a position, Harris also knows that he could end up playing guard, tackle or even center at the college level. He just wants a chance to play ball. That’s a smart young man. Increase your odds of hitting the gridiron! One other note.

Recruiting Chaminade-Madonna is a good idea. It’s one of the nation’s most impressive programs over the past decade, as well as one of the best programs in the country for producing top-notch FBS talent. Never hurts to have a great relationship with one of America’s few programs that boast the track record of Chaminade-Madonna.

