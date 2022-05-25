Skip to main content

OL Prospect Elvin Harris Talks UCF Visit, Recruiting Plans

Elvin Harris is one of UCF’s upcoming official visitors. He takes a few minutes to update his recruitment with Inside The Knights.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - After the Chaminade-Madonna intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday, May 25, one of the Lions top offensive lineman gave his thoughts about his recruitment and what’s next for him.

Elvin Harris

Elvin Harris Offensive Line Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna - 2023

2023 OL Recruit Elvin Harris

Size: 6’6”, 316-pounds

Position: Offensive Line

What’s your official visit schedule that you have coming up for the month of June?

“I’ve only got one right now,” Harris began. “June 10, I will be at UCF.”

What other schools are in consideration for an official visit as of today?

“I don’t know right now….but probably Tulane.”

Which coach or coaches are recruiting you from UCF?

“We’ve got Coach (Kenny) Martin, the Defensive Line Coach, and then Coach (Herb) Hand, the Offensive Line Coach.”

Besides UCF, which schools are recruiting you hard?

“Really, only the schools that offered me. Syracuse, Alabama State, Florida Atlantic, schools like that.”

Do you have any concern about waiting it out to decide, or do you have any timeframe for a college decision?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“No, I’m pretty sure I’m going to make my decision pretty soon…in June.”

As of right now, it looks like UCF has the upper hand with the big man’s recruitment. He’s a massive young man with good feet, basing his talents on the scrimmage prior to the interview. As for a position, Harris also knows that he could end up playing guard, tackle or even center at the college level. He just wants a chance to play ball. That’s a smart young man. Increase your odds of hitting the gridiron! One other note.

Recruiting Chaminade-Madonna is a good idea. It’s one of the nation’s most impressive programs over the past decade, as well as one of the best programs in the country for producing top-notch FBS talent. Never hurts to have a great relationship with one of America’s few programs that boast the track record of Chaminade-Madonna.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Softball Advances to Super Regionals for First Time in School History

Prospect Profile: UCF Commitment, QB Dylan Rizk from Cardinal Gibbons

IMG Intrasquad Scrimmage, Talking Top 2023 Prospects

Prospect Profile: 2024 CB Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy

Knights Make Final 3 for Top DT Prospect

UCF Softball is the Definition of Clutch

UCF Live Blog: Knights Versus Wolverines

From Start to Finish, UCF Softball Dominates Villanova

Prospect Profile: RB Jerrick Gibson IMG Academy

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

UCF Wide Receiver Ryan O'Keefe Head Coach Gus Malzahn
Football

Receivers Ryan O’Keefe and Kobe Hudson Look to Fill Void Left by Jaylon Robinson Transfer

By collier loganMay 24, 2022
Desmond Ricks Cornerback Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024
Football Recruiting

Prospect Profile: 2024 CB Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy

By Brian SmithMay 24, 2022
ucf softball
Baseball

UCF Softball Advances to Super Regionals for First Time in School History

By collier loganMay 23, 2022
Dylan Rizk Quarterback Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons - 2023
Football Recruiting

Prospect Profile: UCF Commitment, QB Dylan Rizk from Cardinal Gibbons

By Brian SmithMay 23, 2022
C.J. Walker Dre Fuller Brandon Mahan
Basketball

UCF Basketball Rebuilding Just in Time for Big 12 Transition

By Jack EdwardsMay 23, 2022
Sam M'Pemba Edge Rusher Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2023
Football Recruiting

IMG Academy Intrasquad Scrimmage, Talking Top 2023 Prospects

By Brian SmithMay 23, 2022
UCF Gold Helmets on Table
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Tracker: UCF Makes Final 3 for Top DT Prospect

By Brian SmithMay 22, 2022
Kama Woodall UCF Softball
Baseball

UCF Softball is the Definition of Clutch

By Brian SmithMay 22, 2022