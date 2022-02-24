UCF Quarterback Recruiting: Class of 2023

ORLANDO - From all the positions on the gridiron, figuring out the quarterback room can be the trickiest. That’s definitely the case with the Knights and the class of 2023. Why? It’s not even known which quarterback(s) will play this fall that are on the current roster, nor which quarterbacks will be back for the 2023 campaign.

In short, with the Transfer Portal, UCF’s roster (or any other program) can change in an instant. That’s why the following is a soft projection for what the UCF coaching staff will do with quarterback recruiting. It’s early, and anything can happen.

Needs

One quarterback. It’s not a year to make up for numbers, as UCF has a sufficient number of quarterbacks currently on the roster. Will one or possibly two quarterbacks leave at some point between now and December? That’s likely in today's college football. Still, one quarterback signee will be enough barring a mass exodus and that would be extremely unlikely.

Uncommitted Quarterback Prospects With UCF Offers

The following list could grow, but there’s also a good opportunity for the UCF coaching staff to find its signal caller from the following players.

Malachi Singleton, 6’1”, 225-pounds, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

A mobile signal caller that can zing it or run over a defender, Singleton camped with UCF last summer. He’s been familiar with many of the UCF staff members for a few years because he knew them from when they were at Auburn.

He’s a player that has been dominant at the Georgia 7A level so he’s truly been tested. Singleton has a plethora of offers and UCF is one of the schools that’s considered to be a top-notch option for his services.

Ethan Crawford, 5’11”, 195-pounds, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest

A natural passer with the mobility of a skill position player, Crawford is an intriguing player. It does not appear that hometown Alabama will offer him so it’s really hard to project where he’s going to go. Of course that could change, but it’s important to note for a player that actually lives right down the road from the Crimson Tide.

As a player, Crawford can be a pocket passer, throw on the run, or even create plays with his feet. He’s been coached well and will be more advanced than many other high school quarterbacks headed to college. The only thing he’s missing is height.

Dylan Lonergan, 6’2”, 215-pounds, Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood

Elite student, elite arm talent, and playing against elite competition in Gwinnett County just outside Atlanta, UCF and every other school still might need to beat out the MLB baseball draft. Well, at least that’s been the rumor for a year or so. Lonergran has a big-time arm and could end up on a pitching mound. His list of college football offers has the big boys on it like Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, so that tells any fan that Lonergran is a prospect worth competing for. He’s the type of talent that could make an early impact for a college football program if that’s what he decides to do.

R.J. Johnson, 6’2”, 195-pounds, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake

Playing at the same high school that Cam Newton once starred, Johnson is a mobile quarterback that still prefers to pass first. A deft touch on the deep ball and the ability to throw a line drive when needed complement each other well. Yet another Atlanta prospect, Johnson continues the possibility of UCF signing a Georgia quarterback for the second consecutive recruiting class. Waycross (Ga.) Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos signed with the Knights in 2022. What’s interesting is that Johnson is not nearly as heavily recruited as his film would indicate. UCF has thrown its hat in the ring and would have less competition to sign Johnson as compared to the other players on this list. Surprising, but true.

Dylan Rizk, 6’2”, 200-pounds, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

The guy that just finds a way to get passes off even if it means changing an arm angle throw after throw, Rizk is a prospect that’s on the rise. He plays for one of the most well coached high school programs in Florida, if not the South, and he’s used that coaching to show excellent deep ball touch, as well as when and where to evade the rush to throw or run.

Rizk plays with moxie. He often makes plays when it appears that he’s about to be sacked, only to then throw a dart that leads to a completion and sucks the wind out of the sails of the defense. Rizk has been under-recruited to date, but that’s likely to change.

Projection

The most likely bet out of this group is not an easy pick, but since Singleton camped with UCF and has a relationship with the Knights coaching staff, he’s the odds-on favorite to end up in Orlando.

Final Thoughts

UCF will monitor quarterbacks closely. Maybe another signal caller earns an offer, perhaps not. Let’s see if any of the quarterbacks come to Orlando in the next few months for unofficial visits. Same with official visits and/or camping with UCF in June.

In the end, the Knights need one quality signal caller. That should work itself out in due time.

