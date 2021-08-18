UCF Recruiting: A Family Connection for Cousins Singleton and Whittemore

Two of UCF’s top 2023 recruits happen to know one another. In fact, they are related. Here’s the inside scoop on a family recruiting connection.

Orlando, Fla. - UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn made it clear during UCF Media Day that the coaching staff had already begun planning their 2023 class. He stated, “We came in here and were fighting hard for these 2022s. Really focusing on the 2023s and the 2024s. Those are really the classes that are going to get it done for us. The staff has done a super job.”

With future classes seemingly being the recruiting focus, the Knights have hosted more than 25 of the top 200 prep football players for class of 2023. Included within that list of visitors would be quarterback Malachi Singleton, who has been receiving interest from programs such as Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Miami. Singleton attended Florida Night Lights in Gainesville during late July, and showed amazing ball placement, not to mention a beautiful pass to his cousin, Creed Whittemore.

Malachi Singleton

Vitals: 6’1”, 220-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Recruitment: Not yet committed, with offers from the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, UCF, and Virginia Tech.

Singleton received limited playing time during his freshman year of high school, splitting time for the majority of the season. During his sophomore campaign, however, he exploded onto the scene, with over 2,700 total yards and 32 touchdowns as North Cobb made it to the second round of the 7A Georgia Playoffs.

That stat line was good enough for Malachi to earn himself the honor of 7A Region 3 Offensive Player of The Year. As of this summer, UCF is believed to be one of the leaders, if not the leader, for Singleton’s commitment. While his recruitment is still open, Singleton said in early August, "I definitely want to get back to UCF, Florida and probably Auburn."

Creed Whittemore

Vitals: 5,11”,175-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Gainesveille (Fla.) Bucholz

Recruitment: Uncommitted, with offers from Arkansas State, Florida, Marshall, Texas A&M, Troy, UCF, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Creed’s recruitment has been gaining momentum this offseason, building up interest from power programs and performing well at the University of Florida’s Friday Night Lights, a highly competitive showing of top talent from around the country.

During Friday Night Lights, Whittemore gave highly recruited defensive backs absolute fits during one on ones. Double moves, quick starts and stops, excellent change of direction, and the ability to catch the football in a myriad of body positions allowed Whittemore to prove he’s one of Florida’s best 2023 prospects. Despite his wide receiver talent, Whittemore actually plays another position for his high school team.

He played quarterback primarily as a sophomore, piling up over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in ten games. With Whittemore helping to lead the way, Buchholz qualified for the 7A Florida State Playoffs. Despite his position in high school, Whittemore is expected to play the same position as his brothers Luke and Trent, who play wide receiver at Troy and Florida respectively.

They do have a major UCF connection as Malachi’s uncle and Creed’s father, Mark Whittemore, was a key member of the Knights’ team during the early to mid 1990’s in what is now called the FCS, recording 1908 yards on 100 receptions for the Knights. Whittemore now coaches Creed at his alma mater, Buchholz High School, where he’s served as the Head Football Coach since 2012.

Wrapping Up

UCF fans should keep an eye out for this potential dynamic family duo. Singleton and Whittemore could once again be a part of a family of sorts, playing on the same college football team. It would be very interesting to see the duo work together in college.

