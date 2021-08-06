The Schneider Effect: UCF Football Mom Mary Schneider
Sometimes the best way to describe UCF Football would be to simply say, it’s just fun. That’s also an excellent phrase to explain Mary Schneider, the mother of UCF Football player Cole Schneider.
Mrs. Schneider went into detail about her life being around the Knights, and she supplied plenty of laughs for all to hear and see. Her son plays offensive guard for the Knights, and he will be going into his fifth-year season with the UCF Football program. He’s a unique player and personality on, and off, the gridiron.
Mrs. Schneider explained her relationship with her son quite well during the interview, then continued the conversation into other aspects of UCF Football. She went into detail regarding what it’s like to be a UCF mom that loves to meet other UCF fans before and during games at the Bounce House, getting to know UCF Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand and his wife, and being around several of the UCF parents and players.
Here’s the interview via traditional podcast form:
This is the video version:
