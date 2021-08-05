Talking Gators Versus Knights, Plus Recruiting News, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall
There’s just something about the budding rivalry between the Gators and Knights that gets people fired up. Whatever it may be, the series is set to take place in 2024, 2030 and 2033. That’s the first topic for the podcast with Zach Goodall, and then the rest of the show centered around recruiting news from Florida’s Friday Night Lights where prospects from around the South came to Gainesville to compete this past Friday.
The Gators gained a few commitments, including wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a class of 2023 prospect with a national offer list including Florida, Miami, Florida State, Georgia and Notre Dame among others. He is a truly talented big-bodied wide receiver with the ability to make defenders miss and make contested catches look easy.
Some of the other recruiting news, shall we say, should be classified as just plain unusual considering the topic would be the Gators and all their recruiting misses at one particular position.
It’s hard to explain the Gators and how offensive tackle recruiting went since the time that now Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen took over in Gainesville. That’s a topic because there’s a potential showdown between the UF and UCF for marquee offensive tackle recruit Leyton Nelson from Orlando (Fla.) Boone.
Goodall also went into detail about the Gators’ quarterback recruiting, which has been quite frankly outstanding the past three years. There’s also the potential for a Gators’ commitment, or two, within the next few weeks.
