Skip to main content

UCF Offense Explodes Against FAU, Knights Win 40-14

UCF’s offense leads the way to victory over Florida Atlantic.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It was an offensive display from the UCF Knights and Florida Atlantic Owls during the first quarter. After one period, the Owls were up 14-7 and appeared to have control of the game.

That was not the case for the majority of the first half. UCF’s offense had a fumble by running back Johnny Richardson that stalled the first drive, as well as a center-quarterback exchange fumble in the second quarter. Other than that, the UCF offense rarely missed a beat.

Led by an offensive line that looked far better than last week, especially in pass protection, UCF’s offense picked the FAU defense apart from start to finish. In the end, the Knights accumulated 653 yards of offense.

Much of that can be credited to big plays by Richardson (93 total yards of offense) and tight end Alec Holler's best receiving performance of his career (115 yards from three receptions). To get the big plays, the play calling was really good.

UCF kept the FAU defense off balance with misdirection runs and passes. A reverse to receiver Ryan O’Keefe, a quick pass to the perimeter to wide receiver Javon Baker, and several inside runs by both running back Isaiah Bowser and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee helped the Knights keep the offense rolling.

There were a couple of key moments that stood out above all others. One in fact, is going to be hard to forget.

With the ball on the five, Plumlee decided to take off. He had no chance to reach the end zone prior to contact.

Time to go to the air.

He attempted to leap over a defender and was helicoptered past the goal line and landed on the ground for six. It was a miraculous effort and one that gave the Knights the lead over the Owls.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UCF went up 16-14 over FAU and it was game over honestly. FAU never scored after the first quarter. Considering the following statistics, what were the chances of that happening?

Whatever it was that propelled the UCF defense to play better, it sure did. The Knights gave up just 130 yards of offense to FAU in the final three-plus quarters after allowing 166 yards in less than one quarter.

That’s an incredible statistic. That’s resiliency. Give the UCF defense credit for bouncing back. It deserves as much. The offense did carry the team tonight, however. With that in mind, one final note about UCF’s 40-14 win over FAU.

Plumlee looks much more comfortable this week than he did last week. If that continues, UCF is going to be quite difficult to stop on offense.

Staff Final Score Predictions: UCF at FAU

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

John Rhys Plumlee Quarterback UCF Knights - Sep. 1, 2022
Football

First Half Statistics & Notes, UCF at FAU

By Brian Smith
Sep. 16, 2022
Football Recruiting

UCF DT Commitment John Walker is the Real Deal

By Brian Smith
Taevion Swint Running Back Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2025
Football Recruiting

Prospect Film Review: 2025 Top RB Taevion Swint

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights
College Football News

Where is UCF's Offensive Line Play Compared to Prominent CFB Programs?

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights Running Back Johnny Richardson vs Louisville Cardinals - Sep. 9, 2022
Football

Staff Final Score Predictions: UCF at FAU

By Brian Smith
Quadric Bullard Safety UCF Knights, Sep. 1, 2022
Football

How to Watch: UCF at FAU

By Brian Smith
Johnny Richardson UCF Running Back - Sep. 1, 2022
Football

Johnny Richardson is UCF's 'X-Factor' vs FAU

By Brian Smith
Sam Jackson, UCF
Football

How Well UCF Plays vs FAU Holds Perception Value

By Brian Smith