Bearcats Dismantle Knights, 56-21

During a game that was never close, Cincinnati displayed why it’s ranked No. 3 in the nation by hammering UCF.

During a game that was never close, Cincinnati displayed why it’s ranked No. 3 in the nation by hammering UCF.

CINCINNATI - After going up 35-0 with 2:53 to go in the first half, it was just a matter of what the final score would be. To their credit, UCF kept fighting and actually played much better to end the first half, as well as finish the game much better than it started the game.

What went wrong?

Everything. Everything went wrong. Consider the following points. The Bearcats held a 314 to 99 yard advantage at halftime. That’s a difference of 215 yards, the definition of domination by the Bearcats.

Here are a few questions and points to ponder before a podcast later this evening that will be posted in an article at Inside The Knights.

**Will the Knights come out motivated against Memphis this upcoming Friday night? Yes, it’s a Friday night game. At 3-3, the Knights cannot lose this next contest against the Tigers.

**With Bowser back, does UCF start pounding the football more? It would certainly help take pressure off of UCF starting quarterback Mikey Keene.

**What can the defense do? Injuries at defensive tackle are simply causing issues. Not enough depth, or playmakers, with Kalia Davis and Ricky Barber sidelined with injuries.

**Joey Gatewood took snaps in the fourth quarter. More of Gatewood against Memphis?

**Despite a horrible first half, the UCF defense truly played well in the second half. What changed for such a turnaround?

**Defensive end Josh Celiscar looks to be UCF’s best defensive lineman by a landslide. Now the UCF coaching staff needs to find new ways to allow Celiscar to create negative plays for the opposing offense.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati

Desmond ‘Ridding’ Himself of Critics

Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati

The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn

Previewing Clemson at Syracuse, Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, and California at No. 9 Oregon

Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

No. 11 Kentucky Travels to No. 1 Georgia to Decide the Top Position in the SEC East

UCF's Tight End History and UCF Tight End Commitment Grant Stevens

Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?

UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati

Previewing Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas and No. 20 Florida at LSU

UCF Must Attack Cincinnati Cornerback Ahmad Gardner

After a Run of Injuries, UCF Football at a Crossroads

Defining Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

Tuesday's Thoughts: Capitalizing on Miami's Failures

The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury

Gus Malzahn's Press Conference, Highlighting Brandon Adams and the Rushing Attack

The Daily Knight: Which College Football Head Coach Gets Fired First in October?

First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players