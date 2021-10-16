    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School FootballSI TIX
    Search

    Bearcats Dismantle Knights, 56-21

    During a game that was never close, Cincinnati displayed why it’s ranked No. 3 in the nation by hammering UCF.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    During a game that was never close, Cincinnati displayed why it’s ranked No. 3 in the nation by hammering UCF.

    CINCINNATI - After going up 35-0 with 2:53 to go in the first half, it was just a matter of what the final score would be. To their credit, UCF kept fighting and actually played much better to end the first half, as well as finish the game much better than it started the game.

    What went wrong?

    Everything. Everything went wrong. Consider the following points. The Bearcats held a 314 to 99 yard advantage at halftime. That’s a difference of 215 yards, the definition of domination by the Bearcats.

    Here are a few questions and points to ponder before a podcast later this evening that will be posted in an article at Inside The Knights.

    **Will the Knights come out motivated against Memphis this upcoming Friday night? Yes, it’s a Friday night game. At 3-3, the Knights cannot lose this next contest against the Tigers.

    **With Bowser back, does UCF start pounding the football more? It would certainly help take pressure off of UCF starting quarterback Mikey Keene.

    **What can the defense do? Injuries at defensive tackle are simply causing issues. Not enough depth, or playmakers, with Kalia Davis and Ricky Barber sidelined with injuries.

    **Joey Gatewood took snaps in the fourth quarter. More of Gatewood against Memphis?

    **Despite a horrible first half, the UCF defense truly played well in the second half. What changed for such a turnaround?

    **Defensive end Josh Celiscar looks to be UCF’s best defensive lineman by a landslide. Now the UCF coaching staff needs to find new ways to allow Celiscar to create negative plays for the opposing offense.

    For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati

    Desmond ‘Ridding’ Himself of Critics

    Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati

    The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn

    Previewing Clemson at Syracuse, Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, and California at No. 9 Oregon

    Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

    No. 11 Kentucky Travels to No. 1 Georgia to Decide the Top Position in the SEC East

    UCF's Tight End History and UCF Tight End Commitment Grant Stevens

    Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?

    UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati

    Previewing Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas and No. 20 Florida at LSU

    UCF Must Attack Cincinnati Cornerback Ahmad Gardner

    After a Run of Injuries, UCF Football at a Crossroads

    Defining Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

    Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

    Tuesday's Thoughts: Capitalizing on Miami's Failures

    The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury

    Gus Malzahn's Press Conference, Highlighting Brandon Adams and the Rushing Attack

    The Daily Knight: Which College Football Head Coach Gets Fired First in October?

    First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players

    Luke Fickell and Cincinnati Logo Banner
    Football

    Bearcats Dismantle Knights, 56-21

    21 seconds ago
    Isaiah Bowser Tunnel (1)
    Football

    Game Day Updates: UCF at CincinnatiDraft SharePreviewPublish

    3 hours ago
    Desmond Ridder versus Indiana
    College Football News

    Desmond 'Ridding' Himself of Critics

    7 hours ago
    UCF Gold Helmets on Table
    Football

    Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati

    9 hours ago
    Johnny Richardson Profile
    Football

    Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati

    Oct 15, 2021
    Luke Fickell Practice Photo
    Football

    The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn

    Oct 15, 2021
    Charlie Jones Wide Receiver Iowa
    College Football News

    Previewing Clemson at Syracuse, Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, and California at No. 9 Oregon

    Oct 15, 2021
    Matthew McCoy Offensive Tackle St. Augustine (Fla.) Creekside
    Football Recruiting

    Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

    Oct 15, 2021