Big XII's Brett Yormark Visits UCF's Campus, Gives Knights Respect and Opportunity

Before the UCF Knights host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Big XII Commissioner Brett Yormark is coming off a Wednesday visit to see many different people at UCF including but not limited to Athletic Director Terry Mohajir, head football coach Gus Malzahn, UCF athletes, administrators, and other staff members around campus.

He also took time to communicate with the media during a press conference, and perhaps the first thing he said was the most important.

“We’re thrilled to be here, and we’re thrilled that the UCF family will officially be joining the Big XII in July,” Yormark stated during his opening comments.

Sometimes words do not hold the value they should because of how they are expressed. The way that Yormark made his statement, however, shows a different angle.

He’s genuinely excited to have the UCF family coming into the Big XII fold. That’s all that UCF ever wanted. Find a Power 5 conference that would bring in its athletic programs and allow them to compete.

It’s great to see that it is finally happening and it’s been a long time coming. UCF is also truly joining a conference on the rise, as the Big XII is now arguably the second best football conference in America, battling with the the Big 10, having likely passed by the ACC.

“I often say it. I don’t think there’s a better time than right now to be a part of this conference than right now.”

The aforementioned statement by Yormark is hard to argue with overall. The Big XII has won the last two Men’s college basketball titles–Baylor and Kansas cutting down the nets–and could continue on that path this next March.

There are several big-time program’s on the women’s side of the ledger, too. Basketball, softball, track, volleyball and other sports are doing well. Baylor’s Women’s basketball program won the 2019 championship.

In volleyball, the current No. 25 Lady Knights will be joining a very competitive league with Texas, Baylor, Houston and BYU all being currently inside the the AVCA Coaches’ Poll.

No matter the sport, UCF has its chance to move up and compete at the highest level. It’s also great that it's only just over eight months from now in July of 2023, that UCF officially begins that journey with the Big XII Conference.

