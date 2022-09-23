Staff Predictions: Georgia Tech at UCF

With the UCF Knights coming off a resounding 40-14 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls, there’s now a chance to build momentum against a struggling Georgia Tech team. Here’s where the Inside The Knights staff believes will happen.

Jack Edwards - Staff Writer

Geoff Collins is on the verge of getting the ax, and a blowout loss against UCF might just be the final straw. Unfortunately for him, it is tough to envision the Yellow Jackets turning around three years of disastrous football on a whim vs the Knights.

UCF holds the advantage both talent-wise and coaching-wise, by wide margins. If the Knights play anything like they did in the second half versus Florida Atlantic, the game should never be in doubt.

The two major keys for Georgia Tech will be to slow down the pace of the game, and to protect quarterback Jeff Sims better (sacked nine times in three games).

Stopping UCF’s front seven is not as daunting of a task as stopping Ole Miss or Clemson’s, but it will be no cakewalk. Georgia Tech will score a few times late, but the Knights should ultimately handle business easily and roll into conference play at 3-1.

UCF 41 Georgia Tech 14

Guilherme Leal - Staff Writer

UCF had a good bounce back game against FAU. John Rhys Plumlee showed he can lead a team with more than just running the ball. His 69.4% completion rate and 339 yards gave fans a good impression after a down performance versus Louisville.

I am also a bit surprised that head coach Gus Malzahn opted to make many changes on special teams, mainly using Colton Boomer and Mitch McCarthy. For me, it shows players will need to prove they deserve their spot every week.

Regarding Georgia Tech, I think momentum will play a key role in this contest. While UCF bounced back, the Yellow Jackets lost 42-0 at home versus Ole Miss. The Yellow Jackets allowed 316 rushing yards by the Rebels, and with such a ground-threat in Plumlee, the Knights can certainly use that as an advantage. Here is where I believe UCF will get most of its points and eventually win the game with the help of the home crowd.

UCF 34 Georgia Tech 13

Andrew Johnson - Staff Writer

UCF hosts Georgia Tech after completing a dominating victory last week on both sides of the ball.

The Knights continue to improve offensively and that all starts with John Rhys Plumlee. Plumlee earned American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his elite performance last week against Florida Atlantic.

Look out for the game to start slowing down for Plumlee and he begins to feel comfortable in all aspects of his game. I expect him to have another 400-plus total yard game with two passing and one rushing touchdown. Also, expect Alabama wide receiver transfer Javon Baker to continue producing on the outside.

Georgia Tech has simply struggled with finding an identity this season. It had a hard time stopping teams and putting points on the board. I still think quarterback Jeff Sims has the ability to make plays and running back Dontae Smith is also very productive. Either way, UCF’s defense is playing lights out and should shut down the Yellow Jacket offense.

UCF 34 Georgia Tech 16

Brian Smith - Publisher

This will be a dominant performance by UCF. It’s all about business and there's a reason The Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has the Knights as a 20.5 point favorite over Georgia Tech. UCF will come out, establish the run and quick passing game, and take the fight out of Georgia Tech’s defense quickly.

By halftime, look for the Knights to have over 250 yards of offense and 21 points. Meanwhile, the defense will continue its top-notch play.

The Yellow Jackets offense finds a way to shoot itself in the foot far too often. Penalties, missed blocking assignments and a lack of big plays plagued GT so far this season. Look for more of the same against UCF.

Quarterback Jeff Sims will certainly make a few plays with his talent and experience, but he does not have the personnel around him to help GT compete with UCF and the second half will not be competitive. Head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights dominate and win going away.

UCF 48 Georgia Tech 10

