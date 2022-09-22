Game Day Information: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

The next contest for the UCF Knights will be at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It’s the last non-conference game for the Knights this season, as well as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

UCF will be joining the Big XII Conference on July 1, 2022 and scheduling will certainly be different at that point and time.

In 2020, UCF took to the field against Georgia Tech, the Knights rolled up 660 yards of total offense during the dominant performance.

This year’s game will see an embattled Georgia Tech head coach in Geoff Collins attempt to help his squad rebound. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 heading into the contest. UCF, meanwhile, is 2-1 and coming off a tremendous effort at Florida Atlantic in which the Knights won 40-14 and did not allow a single point for the Owls during the final three quarters.

Series History

According to the UCF Athletics website, UCF is 1-3 against Georgia Tech during the four times the two schools met. This season's matchup will be the first time the Yellow Jackets have come down to Orlando to play the Knights.

09/19/2020 UCF 49 Georgia Tech 21

09/02/2000 Georgia Tech 21 UCF 17

09/18/1999 Georgia Tech 41 UCF 10

10/26/1996 Georgia Tech 27 UCF 20.

Game Day

Saturday, Sep. 24.

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPNU, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME SiriusXM channel 213.

Betting Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -20.5 over Georgia Tech.

The over/under point spread is 65.

Money line has UCF -1613 (-110), and Georgia Tech +750 (-118).

AccuWeather Forecast

86 degrees is the projected high temperature, with a real feel of 93 degrees.

“Mostly sunny and nice.”

Max UV Index: 7 (High).

Wind: Northeast at nine miles per hour, with wind gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 9%.

Average cloud cover: 15%.

Sunset: 7:20 p.m. EST.

Game-Related Articles

Ranking Florida's Best College Football Programs

As a Big XII Member, What Non-Conference Power 5 Matchups Will UCF Play?

How Will UCF's Offense Take on Georgia Tech's Aggressive Defense?

UCF Special Teams Improving, More Strides Needed

Georgia Tech’s Collins on Verge of Firing, Will UCF Be Ready to Play?

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

