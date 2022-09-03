7 Former Knights Waived During Final NFL Roster Cuts

The NFL is a business, and it’s one that comes with hard decisions. Roster cuts are definitely a part of the cutthroat business as seven former UCF Knights know.

Seven former Knights did not make to NFL regular season rosters. Teams were required to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday.

Tre Nixon spent the entire 2021 season in the New England Patriots’ practice squad after being selected in the seventh round of the draft. He played in three preseason games this year, recording 12 catches for 169 yards. The wideout is likely to return to the practice squad this season.

Big Kat Bryant joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this offseason. In three preseason games, he registered two total tackles, with one being solo. The defensive end also had a sack and two pass deflections.

Jordan Franks signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in January after stops in Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Cleveland. Since entering the NFL in 2018, the tight end has two receptions for 37 yards in seven games.

Tay Gowan was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. After not playing for the team, he was involved in the trade for Zach Ertz and appeared in two games for the Philadelphia Eagles, registering two tackles at cornerback.

Brandon Johnson was waived/injured by the Denver Broncos after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the first snap of the preseason finale on Saturday. The wide receiver had a breakout training camp after going undrafted, totaling five receptions for 75 yards. Depending on how he recovers from the injury, Johnson could return to the team on the practice squad.

Additionally, guard Cole Schneider and offensive tackle Wyatt Miller were released earlier in training camp. Schneider spent time with the Green Bay Packers, while Miller signed with both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

On other hand, defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, likely sidelining him for the entire 2022 season. Although he won’t play this season, Davis is still part of the 49ers organization and could become useful in the future.

