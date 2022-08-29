Around the NFL: Which Knights Shine Brightest in 2022?

September is almost here. That means National Football League games that matter (sorry preseason, don’t care). With those contests, there will be several UCF Knights that are attempting to make their mark at the highest level.

Here are four former UCF players that Inside The Knights expects to have great seasons, with a few statistical predictions that fans can agree or disagree with. In order, the top five UCF players in the NFL for the 2022 season will be:

1. Gabe Davis , Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills

Davis was a stalwart towards the backend of the 2021 season, and he’s now become accustomed to playing with strong-armed quarterback Josh Allen. The two playmakers combine to form a tremendous duo that should lead to a fantastic season for the Bills.

Projected statistics: 80 catches, 1,325 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

2. Shaquill Griffin, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

A veteran that’s started 67 of 71 NFL games he’s played in, Griffin is a reliable cornerback with the requisite length and speed for NFL defensive back play. As Jacksonville builds its defense back, Griffin’s play will be critical. Having an offense that’s improving with Trevor Lawrence in Year 2 will also help Griffin and the Jaguars.

Projected statistics: 51 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

3. Richie Grant, Safety, Atlanta Falcons

After a successful rookie campaign in Atlanta, Grant’s experience and savvy play will lead him to being one of Atlanta’s top performers. He’s a starter and one of the players that the Falcons’ defense will count on to rack up tackles and make key plays.

Projected statistics: 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

4. Matt Prater, Kicker, Arizona Cardinals

Having been a part of a NFL team since 2006, Prater is one of the league’s most clutch special teams players and also possesses one of the strongest legs. He’s kicked more 50-plus yard field goals than anyone in NFL history. Look for more success this season, as Prater will finish in the top 10 in the league in scoring and help the Cardinals make a playoff push.

Projected statistics: 24 of 29 on field goals, and 43 of 44 for point after attempts.

5. Aaron Robinson, Cornerback, New York Giants

Projected to start this season after seeing action in nine games with two starts in 2021, Robinson will gain his chance to show what he can do. Look for Robinson to have ample opportunity as teams will test him early and often this season.

Projected statistics: 58 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.

