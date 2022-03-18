Mission Control Completes A Successful NIL Launch

ORLANDO - In January, Dreamfield, a NIL (name, image and likeness) management start-up founded by several University of Central Florida graduates including former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, announced that they were launching a UCF based NIL service that is grassroots funded. Their initial pre-launch event to celebrate the announced returns for four UCF football super seniors at BurgerU on the UCF campus was hugely successful with a line out the door.

Dreamfield officially launched the subsidiary Mission Control in February announcing several packages that can be selected for fans to donate to the company in exchange for entry to special events and other perks. The cheapest of these packages is called the Pioneer package which costs $10 per month and grants you access to private events, exclusive behind the scene updates, and a NFT based around your UCF fandom.

Then the Gemini package which is a $25 monthly subscription gives you the same perks as the Pioneer package as well as entrance into a private Discord group that has exclusive player interviews weekly. The next level of subscription is the Mercury package granting you priority access to all Mission Control events as well as all of the previous perks for $50 per month. Finally for a $200 monthly subscription you can be an Apollo member which gives you the same perks as the lower tiers, but you also get access to special VIP only quarterly events.

The first of the exclusive events happened on March 2nd at Island Wing Company directly across from the UCF campus with football players Kemore Gamble, Kobe Hudson, Lee Hunter, and Ryan Swoboda. The event allowed all Mission Control members to get up close and personal with the four transfer athletes. The overall atmosphere was really good with UCF alumnus and Dreamfield CEO Luis Pardillo commenting on the turnout being larger than expected for their first exclusive event.

The focus now turns to March 24th and the Bounce House, a sports bar funnily enough with the same name as UCF’s football stadium just south of campus where Mission Control will partner with all five UCF Football freshmen early enrollees headlining the event. This was teased during a Twitter Space by both Milton and Pardillo. So who are these freshmen?

Thomas Castellanos Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Colton Boomer, Tommy Castellanos, Nikai Martinez, Jordan McDonald, and Grant Stevens who arrived on campus in January will be in attendance for the event. Boomer is a supremely fast kicker from Lake Mary, Fla. with a monstrous leg to power home kicks of over sixty yards. Castellanos is a hyper-athletic quarterback with a rocket for an arm and a perfect fit for Malzahn’s offense.

Martinez a lock down cornerback from Apopka, Fla. just outside of the Orlando city limits. McDonald is a huge running back that showed his big play ability during the Georgia state playoffs last season. Last but not least, Stevens has stunned UCF fans with his physique and by all reports appears to be an excellent pass catching tight end.

If you’d like to get involved with Mission Control and be a part of events with UCF athletes visit missioncontrolucf.com to sign up for as low as $10 per month.

