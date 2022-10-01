Oklahoma State at Baylor is a Big XII Game UCF Fans Should Watch

Want to know what the UCF Knights will be facing when they join the Big XII? Watch today’s Oklahoma State Cowboys at Baylor Bears game. UCF is off until Wednesday anyway. Here's an opportunity to look ahead and see what the action is like inside the Big XII Conference.

These are two physical and well prepared teams. Speed, size, and definitely several players with high football IQs will be battling it out on the gridiron.

When: 3:30 p.m. EST

Where: McClain Stadium - Waco, Texas

Television: Fox Network

Betting Line: Baylor -2.5, O/U 55

Oklahoma State has a legitimate pass rush, as the Cowboys have 10 sacks in three games. More importantly, four different members of the Oklahoma State defense registered two sacks so far in 2022.

That type of pass rushing balance is going to be difficult for Baylor to handle, especially with a redshirt freshman at quarterback in Blake Shapen.

Shapen has been accurate to date, but only averaged 193.3 yards passing per game. His counterpart, meanwhile, has torn it up.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders is on fire. In three games, he’s accumulated 916 yards passing, 305.3 yards per game, completed 65.3% of his passes, thrown 10 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders also continued to throw to an experienced and physically dominant Braydon Johnson. He’s 6-0 and 205 pounds, knows how to run routes well, and possesses the speed to beat teams deep. He’s already produced 14 receptions, 300 yards, 21.4 average, and three touchdowns. The duo will be facing a talented Bears group.

Baylor’s “D” is the signature for the program. It will be a challenge to slow down Oklahoma State today, however. If they do, look out for redshirt junior linebacker Matt Jones to be in the middle of the action.

He’s coming into the matchup with 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Jones is also active with the Bears’ pass defense, adding two pass breakups as well.

This is the type of game where a number of different players could be the deciding factors. It’s going to be a fun game to watch on television to see all the talent go at each other.

It’s also the type of game that UCF will be facing on a consistent basis beginning in 2023 when the Knights join the Big XII Conference.

