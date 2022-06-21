UCF Player Preview: LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

The UCF Knights will be looking for a veteran linebacker to one of the leaders to help the defense reach its full potential in 2022. The linebacker unit has additions from the Transfer Portal that should play, as well as players attempting to break into the rotation, so the following linebacker’s leadership will be as valuable as his on-field performance.

Jeremiah Jean-Baptise

Size: 6’2”, 230-pounds

Position: Middle Linebacker

Year: Senior

2021 Statistics

Jean-Baptiste came away from 2021 with 51 tackles (22 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, a sack, five quarterback hurries, and two passes broken up. He played in 12 of the 13 games last season, only missing the 14-10 victory over Tulane at the Bounce House.

Leadership and Being the Field General

This category is simple in nature, yet sometimes difficult to bring to fruition for some players. Knowing when and where to get on one’s teammates when they need to pick it up in practice, or helping someone to understand what the opponent is doing in the middle of a game and making it clear. There are numerous ways leadership can be shown.

However Jean-Baptiste uses his experience and intelligence, whether on or off the gridiron, it’s going to be a critical part of his role for the 2022 UCF Football team.

Stopping the Run

Playing in the scrum, in the middle of the pile, that’s where Jean-Baptiste does his best work. He’s a physical presence that uses his hands to get off blocks from offensive linemen and find the ball carrier. His ability to scrape off from a blocker in an effort to cut off the opposing running back and make a tackle will be counted on even more this season. Jean-Baptiste is the only returning starter at linebacker for UCF.

Playing in Space

While Jean-Baptiste is not counted on in the passing game the same that say the starting Knight position linebacker would be, i.e. the player that often plays over a slot receiver. Still, this is the area Jean-Baptiste can truly help the Knights improve.

Teams that have a middle linebacker that do an excellent job in coverage can take away outlet passes to the running back, or even mitigate the number of completions to wide receivers and tight ends just past the line of scrimmage. Those security-blanket check downs and short passes being limited by Jean-Baptiste will help the Knights’ defense get off the field by way of winning more third downs.

Jean-Baptiste is a savvy player that knows his responsibilities, and he should make even more plays in the passing game this fall when combining his athleticism to the equation. Out of everything he improves upon this season, this is probably the area he has a chance to increase his production the most.

Many teams target the middle of the field in the passing game in an effort to place a shifty skill position player versus a linebacker. Jean-Baptiste will have ample opportunity to show what he’s capable of while playing pass defense.

Critical Moments

This is the unknown situation; Jean-Baptiste will be called upon to make a play when the game is not trending UCF’s direction. Great teams have veteran players that step up in those moments, and Jean-Baptiste should absolutely be someone that’s counted on to do just that.

A momentum-changing play like creating a strip sack, or tackling a running back behind the line of scrimmage on a critical third down and five play. That's another pivotal way that Jean-Baptiste can help UCF's defense, and the team as a whole, achieve their primary goals in 2022.

Final Thoughts

Jean-Baptiste is going to be the leader of the defense in more ways than one. If he continues to improve as a player, as well as a leader, the way he was from 2019-2021, UCF's defense and the team as a whole will be in good shape this next season.

