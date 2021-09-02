Inside The Knights Staff Writers Provide Analysis and Score Predictions for Boise State at UCF

Two young writers have been helping Inside The Knights grow. As part of their continued contribution, Jason Hamby and Stephen Leonard reveal their thoughts and predictions for the Boise State at UCF game.

After following, researching and writing about UCF Football, these two young men now receive their chance to discuss the opening game of the 2021 season. Here’s a look at how Jason Hamby and Stephen Leonard project the Boise State at UCF game to unfold.

Jason Hamby

Don’t expect a shootout in this one. The Knights offense will present a very different look than the high flying look of years’ past. This game will come down to who can run the football. If Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson can run the ball efficiently, the Knights will control this game. Although Boise State is the more experienced team on both sides of the football, the Knights talent will make up for it. UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn will get his first win Thursday night.

Knights 34 Broncos 24

Stephen Leonard

When UCF hosts Boise State on Thursday night, it will be the first meeting between the two schools. Both programs have earned reputations as “giant slayers,” and now they face off in the Bounce House.

The Knights look to kick off the Malzahn era with a major win on national television, and newly hired Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos wants to start off his tenure with a win as well. Both teams enter Thursday’s game with different identities though, with Coach Avalos’ team being driven by an experienced defense and Malzahn’s men being heavily reliant on the arm of Dillon Gabriel.

Expect the Broncos to attempt to make Gabriel stay in the pocket and throw the ball across the middle of the field, something he hasn’t shown and/or coached properly to do in the previous offensive system. The Knights on the other hand, will need to make Junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier move around as he’s struggled to deal with good pass rushes during his last two campaigns.

The Knights should be able to rush Bachmeier with the additions of elite defensive lineman like Ricky Barber and Big Kat Bryant, as well as the return of Kalia Davis, who opted out of the 2020 season. Expect a moderately high scoring battle.

Knights 38 Broncos 31

You will find each of these young writers on Twitter @Jason_Hamby14 and @ucf_weekly

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Football Depth Chart Released, News and Notes

Big Plays: The One Area UCF Must Dominate Versus Boise State

Quan Lee Picks UCF, Brings Commitment Total to 12

Boise State at UCF Preview

Inside The Knights Confidence Level for Boise State, Offensive Skill Players

Heading into Battle with Boise State, Insights and Commentary from Gus Malzahn's Monday Press Conference

Week One College Football Picks: Thursday and Friday Games

How Will UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn Call Thursday Night’s Game Against Boise State?

Taking a Look at Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos and His Defensive Background

West Virginia and UCF, Joined at the Hip for the CFB Playoff and Conference Affiliation

How Much Will UCF Football Use Joey Gatewood Now that He is Eligible to Play in 2021?

Former UCF HC Scott Frost Under Fire at Nebraska, Leads Huskers in First Game Today

Keahnist Thompson Evaluation, First Game of 2021

Inside the Knights Confidence Level for the Boise State Game, Offensive Line

Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading into Boise State Game, Defensive Secondary

Will Gus Malzahn and UCF Football Make a Great First Impression to Help Move the Program Forward?

Quan Lee: Knights Trending with Florida Prep Talent

Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading into the Boise State Game, Defensive Line and Linebackers

UCF Football Begins “Game Prep for Boise”

Inside The Knights Preseason College Football Top 25