Week 2 Preview: Louisville’s Key Defensive Players to Know

Before heading into the game against Syracuse on Sep. 3, Louisville looked like they might give some teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division some trouble.

They still might, but they definitely didn’t give division rival Syracuse much to worry about in the season opener. As the game against the UCF Knights approaches, the Louisville Cardinals need some of their defensive players to step up.

The Cards gave up 31 points to Syracuse, who was No. 92 in scoring offense last year, and looked dismal in nearly every facet of the game. The biggest problem for Louisville’s defense? They didn’t force a single turnover.

24-point loss aside, there’s some real talent on this side of the ball for the Cardinals and it’s a good bet the Cardinals play better this Friday against the Knights. Here are some of their top players on defense.

Momo Sanogo, Linebacker, Senior

2022 Stats: 6 tkls/ 1.5 TFLs six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Sanogo played four years at Ole Miss and was a member of the rotation in 2021 as he totaled 26 tackles and an interception. He seems to have found his place with this Cardinals linebacking corps and his experience is much needed on that side of the ball.

He had six tackles and a couple of backfield stops against Syracuse, but the Orange still rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns. At 6’2” 240 pounds, he’s no pushover and the Knights will have to account for him when he’s attacking the line of scrimmage.

Ashton Gillotte, Defensive Line, Sophomore

2022 Statistics: three tackles and two sacks.

The sophomore pass rusher saw ample time last year as a true freshman, notching four sacks in 2021, and it seems like he’s off to a strong start this fall again. Although Syracuse did basically whatever they wanted against Louisville, Gillotte was a bright spot up front as he broke through for a pair of sacks in the loss, which puts him at ninth on the FBS’ list of sack leaders for 2022.

At 265-pounds, he’s more of a bull rusher than a finesse player. The Knights will need to keep an eye on him so that he stays away from quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

Benjamin Perry, Dog, Freshman

2022 Stats: eight tackles and one pass defensed.

Louisville failed to come up with any turnovers on Saturday, but Perry looks like he could be a guy that makes them happen. The freshman was all over the field and his eight tackles were the most of any Cardinal.

He also added a pass deflection in his collegiate debut and looked solid in coverage, save for a missed assignment or two. He plays the “Dog” position for the Cards, which is a kind of linebacker/safety hybrid and he’s got the size to play either at 6’2” 212-pounds. The young Illinois native is one to keep an eye on, not just in this game but for seasons to come.

